Andy Byron blasted by neighbors over Coldplay kiss cam scandal, 'Disgusting'

Andy Byron, former CEO of Astronomer and the HR chief Kristin Cabot recently viral moment has significantly impacted their lives. Neighbors have criticized Byron's behavior, calling it "disgusting," and have urged the media to respect his wife Megan Kerrigan's privacy.

One neighbor said, according to The Sun, “Everyone has seen it, but the family do not want to talk about it.”

However, Byron’s wife, Megan, has remained silent and is believed to be staying with family at a $2.4 million mansion in Maine following the incident.

'I officially dropped his last name': Megan Kerrigan

Following the incident, Megan issued a statement, where she officially addressed dropping her last name ‘Bryon’. She wrote, “Hello, My name is Megan Kerrigan — no longer Megan Byron. Today, I officially dropped his last name. And while it may seem like just a formality to some, to me… it was closure. I didn’t make this decision out of bitterness. I made it out of peace. I gave my heart, my loyalty, and my name to a man who couldn’t even respect me in private — let alone in public. The betrayal was painful…”

After the "kiss cam" clip went viral, Byron was placed on leave from Astronomer as the company launched an internal investigation. Bryon later resigned, and the Board of Directors accepted his resignation.

Astronomer's interim CEO issues statement

Interim CEO Pete DeJoy also shared a statement on LinkedIn, writing, “At Astronomer, we have never shied away from challenges. A near-decade of building this business has tested us time and time again—and each time, we’ve emerged stronger. From starting a software company in Cincinnati, Ohio, to surviving the collapse of the bank that held all our cash, to scaling from 30 to 300 people during a global pandemic—we’ve done it all without ever being in the same room.”

He added, “The events of the past few days have brought a level of media attention that few companies—especially startups in our niche corner of the data and AI world—ever experience. The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team. While I would never have wished for it to happen this way, Astronomer is now a household name.”