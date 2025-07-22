Andy Byron’s wife Megan Kerrigan leaves family home after scandal, staying low-profile miles away: Report

Megan Kerrigan Byron, the wife of former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, has reportedly left their $1.4 million home in Northborough, Massachusetts, and is now staying at another luxury property in Kennebunk, Maine, approximately 106 miles away. The move follows the Coldplay kiss cam scandal involving her husband and the company’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot. Megan Kerrigan has left family home after Andy Byron-Kristine Cabot kiss cam scandal.(X and Facebook)

According to Daily Mail, Megan has “fled” the family’s Northborough residence and is “trying to keep a low profile” in Kennebunk. Several close family members, including her older sister Maura, have reportedly rushed to support her since the video went viral. Megan and Andy Byron share two sons.

Has Megan Kerrigan Byron responded to the controversy?

As of now, Megan Kerrigan Byron has not issued an official statement regarding the scandal. However, she did remove “Byron” from her Facebook profile before ultimately deleting the account. Her previous profile featured “happy family” moments, including photos from hiking trips and graduation of one of their sons.

New Facebook profile surfaces

A new Facebook account under the name Megan Kerrigan surfaced on July 19 and quickly gained over 13,000 followers. The first post directly references the scandal and ends with the line: "I will take my children and leave this repulsive man behind."

Another post reads, “I believed him but it turns out that during those times He was with another woman. I naively thought he was working hard for our family, for our children but the kiss caught on camera at the concert shattered everything seeing Andy and Kristen Cabot cuddle together then hurriedly separating when they noticed the camera brought me a level of humiliation and pain, I cannot even describe, I cannot accept and his actions.”

A follow-up post continues, “Hello, My name is Megan Kerrigan — no longer Megan Byron. Today, I officially dropped his last name. And while it may seem like just a formality to some, to me… it was closure. I didn’t make this decision out of bitterness. I made it out of peace. I gave my heart, my loyalty, and my name to a man who couldn’t even respect me in private — let alone in public.”

There is currently no official verification that the account belongs to the real Megan Kerrigan.