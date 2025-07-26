Astronomer hires Chris Martin's ex-wife as spokesperson after Coldplay kiss cam fiasco

Astronomer seems to be dealing well with its moment in the spotlight, having hired Gwyneth Paltrow, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's ex-wife, as the company's ‘temporary’ spokesperson. Gwyneth Paltrow promotes Astronomer's latest AI and data products(X/@astronomerio)

In a promotional video, released on X, the Hollywood actor known for movies like ‘Iron Man’ tells viewers that she's been hired on a ‘very temporary basis’ to represent ‘more than 300 employees’ at Astronomer, and to answer some very basic questions.

What does Gwyneth Paltrow say in the Astronomer video?

The video shared on X, shows Paltrow describe what the company does with a straight face, rather than address why Astronomer went viral in recent times.

She promotes their latest AI and data products, while after another video header that seems to say how the company's social media team is holding up, Paltrow said there was still room for the company's Beyond Analytics conference, slated to take place in September.

“Thank you for your interest in Astronomer,” she said as the video came to an end.

What is the Astronomer controversy?

Astronomer has become a household name, as the interim CEO noted, following the actions of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, the company's former CEO and HR head, respectively.

The two were spotted cozying up at the Coldplay concert, when the kiss cam turned on them. However, their quick disengagement in front of the camera, sparked buzz of an affair, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commenting that either the two were cheating or were very shy.

Notably, both Byron and Cabot are married to other people. Byron's wife is Megan Kerrigan while Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, owner of Privateer Rum, and member of one of Boston's most elite families.

As the kiss cam moment went viral, Astronomer had initially put the two on leave, while opening an investigation into the matter. Soon after, Byron stepped down as CEO, and Cabot's resignation as the HR head followed.