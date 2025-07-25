After CEO Andy Byron, Astronomer HR head Kristin Cabot resigns amid Coldplay 'kiss cam' row

Tech firm Astronomer's Human Resource chief, Kristin Cabot, who was caught in the Coldplay kiss-cam with former CEO Andy Byron, has reportedly resigned from the company. Cabot's resignation, which came just days after Byron stepped down as CEO on July 19, was reported by TMZ, citing a company source. Kristin Cabot, the HR head of Astronomer, has resigned amid the Coldplay kiss cam controversy.(X)

Speaking to TMZ, the company source confirmed that "Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer -- she’s resigned."

Cabot and Byron were caught in an alleged cuddle on the 'kiss cam' at Coldplay's concert near Boston, Massachusetts, on July 16. As the camera focused on them, they quickly hid from it, prompting Coldplay lead singer, Chris Martin, to speculate that they could be having an "affair."

They became an instant viral sensation after the Coldplay concert. And thanks to their high-profile corporate presence, the company Astronomer also received a lot of unwanted attention. Amid the damage to the company's reputation, Byron resigned on July 19. The board formally accepted his resignation amid an internal investigation, and co-founder Pete DeJoy stepped in as interim CEO.

"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted," the company said in a statement on July 20. "The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."

The statement added: “While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their AI problems.”

As of now, Astronomer and Kristin Cabot are yet to formally announce that they have parted ways.