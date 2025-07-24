New video shows Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot cuddling moments before kiss-cam exposure

After a viral video made former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief Kristin Cabot household names after being caught on camera cheating, a new clip shared by a TikToker shows a fresh angle seconds before the moment the two were caught cosying up. The new clip showed the pair, both married to other people, far from shy about their affection.(TikTok/@tina959518)

The video, which focuses on Coldplay frontman Chris Martin singing up close, shows the alleged couple in the background cuddling on a balcony behind him. “POV: Trying to get the best photo of Coldplay, but you end up getting this viral affair as well,” the caption read.

The new clip showed the pair, both married to other people, far from shy about their affection as they swayed to the music while holding onto each other in an embrace. The video also caught the moment the two were put on camera and began to panic. While Byron ducked out of sight, Cabot covered her face and turned around. In the clip, a loud boo was heard from the crowd.

Martin then joked that the pair were "either having an affair or very shy.”

The moment lit up the internet, and the couple's life quickly unravelled. Bryon stepped down from the $1.3 billion firm, and Cabot was placed on leave.

Over the weekend, Astronomer appointed company co-founder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO, who credited the viral kiss-cam incident for turning the company into a “household name.”

Byron's wife, Megan Byron, has not publicly addressed her husband’s deer-in-the-headlights moment, but she has since dropped his name from her social media.