US to ban pornography, all ‘adult content’ websites? Here's what Interstate Obscenity Definition Act says

Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, has submitted a new bill that would redefine what is legally considered "obscene" and implement a nationwide ban on pornography. US to ban pornography? The Interstate Obscenity Definition Act (IODA), a piece of legislation, aims to update Supreme Court's decades-old standard for prosecuting obscene content online.

What happens if Interstate Obscenity Definition Act gets passed

If IODA gets approved, it could significantly alter federal law's treatment of sexual content, particularly in online contexts.

By eliminating the “intent” element from the current Communications Act of 1934, the measure would make it illegal for people to host or distribute content that is sexually explicit.

Speaking to Mashable, adult industry attorney Corey D. Silverstein said, “It may as well be an outright ban on pornography because basically, under [Lee's] definition, all adult entertainment, all forms of pornography, will be deemed obscene.”

Representative Mary Miller of Illinois has co-sponsored the bill, which was submitted on Thursday. Notably, this is Lee's third attempt to enact legislation of this kind since 2022.

It would update the profanity test that has been used by regulators since the Miller v. California ruling of the Supreme Court in 1973. Critics claim that this criteria is out of date and challenging to implement, particularly in the digital age.

If approved, the bill will permit for federal limitations or prohibitions on online pornography and allow for the prosecution of pornographic material that is distributed across state lines or from other nations.

It may criminalize a lot of adult content, including consenting displays of sexuality, and expand the types of graphic information that could be classified as federal crimes.

Here's what Mike Lee said

Taking to X, Utah Senator Lee wrote: “Obscenity is not protected by the First Amendment. But hazy, unenforceable definitions have allowed pornography companies to infect our society, peddle smut to children, and do business across state lines unimpeded.”

This is the first and most important step in preventing the individuals and businesses who make money by dehumanizing their fellow humans and destroying countless lives, he added.

This month, the Congress will consider the proposal, However, it is unclear whether it will have bipartisan support.