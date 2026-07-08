Monsoon essentials for men and women to prep for the sudden showers this year (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → There's something magical about the monsoon until you're caught in an unexpected downpour wearing white sneakers, carrying a laptop, and desperately searching for shelter under a tree that clearly isn't doing its job. One minute you're enjoying petrichor, the next you're wringing water out of your sleeves and wondering why you thought an umbrella alone would be enough. This year, skip the soggy socks, drenched jeans and ruined commutes by investing in rain-ready essentials that actually make the season easier. From waterproof raincoats and breathable rain pants to anti-skid clogs that don't mind puddles, these practical picks will keep you dry, comfortable and prepared, whether you're commuting to work, riding your bike or heading out on a weekend adventure. Monsoon essentials for men and women

This transparent full-length raincoat offers maximum coverage without feeling bulky. Designed with full sleeves and an adjustable hood, it protects your clothes from unexpected showers while still allowing your outfit to remain visible underneath. The lightweight waterproof material makes it suitable for daily commuting, bike rides, travelling and outdoor errands. Since it's reusable, it's also a smarter long-term investment than disposable rain ponchos. Style tip: Wear it over office wear or ethnic outfits without hiding your look.

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Rain doesn't always fall straight down, which is exactly why a waterproof cap deserves a spot in your monsoon wardrobe. It helps shield your face from drizzle, keeps your hair from getting soaked and works particularly well when paired with hooded raincoats. Lightweight and comfortable, it's useful for walking, travelling and quick outdoor errands. Style tip: Pair with sporty rainwear and waterproof sneakers for a practical monsoon look.

Wet trousers can ruin even the shortest commute. These waterproof rain pants are designed to slip easily over your regular clothing, creating an extra layer of protection against heavy rain and muddy roads. Despite offering full coverage, they're lightweight enough to fold into a backpack when the skies clear. Ideal for bike riders, cyclists and daily commuters. Style tip: Pair with ankle-length waterproof footwear for complete lower-body protection.

If you enjoy trekking, travelling or spending time outdoors regardless of the weather, this breathable raincoat is worth considering. Unlike heavier rain jackets, it remains lightweight while still providing reliable waterproof protection. The adjustable hood and packable design make it easy to carry in your backpack throughout the rainy season. Style tip: Layer over activewear or hiking clothes for outdoor adventures.

Simple, practical and surprisingly durable, this reusable EVA raincoat is perfect for everyday monsoon use. The transparent material makes it suitable for office commuters who don't want to hide their outfits, while the elasticated sleeves help prevent rainwater from entering through the cuffs. The button closure allows quick wear even during sudden showers. Style tip: Keep one folded inside your office bag or car throughout the season.

Designed specifically for women, this rain suit offers full-body protection through a matching raincoat and skirt combination. The transparent visor attached to the hood helps improve visibility while protecting your face from heavy rainfall. Whether you're travelling on a scooter or walking through crowded streets, this coordinated set keeps you dry without restricting movement. Style tip: Pair with waterproof sandals or clogs to complete the look.

Monsoon footwear should dry quickly, offer good grip and remain comfortable even after hours of walking. These lightweight clogs tick all three boxes. The adjustable back strap provides extra stability, while the EVA construction makes them easy to clean after muddy walks. Ideal for everyday errands, vacations and rainy commutes. Style tip: Wear with shorts, joggers or rain pants for maximum practicality.

Monsoon essentials: FAQs What are the must-have monsoon essentials? A good waterproof raincoat, rain pants, anti-skid footwear, a waterproof cap, and lightweight rainwear are essential to stay dry and comfortable during the rainy season. How can I protect my clothes while commuting in the rain? Opt for a full-length raincoat or a rain suit with waterproof pants. Pair them with waterproof footwear and a cap or hood to stay dry during your commute. What footwear is best for the monsoon? Waterproof clogs, EVA sandals, and anti-skid slip-ons are ideal as they dry quickly, provide good traction on wet surfaces, and are easy to clean. Are reusable raincoats better than disposable ones? Yes. Reusable raincoats are more durable, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective. They also provide better coverage and can withstand frequent use throughout the monsoon.