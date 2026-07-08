Monsoon essentials for men and women to prep for the sudden showers this year
Stay rain-ready with these monsoon essentials, including waterproof raincoats, rain pants, caps, and anti-skid footwear for comfortable, hassle-free commutes.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Full Length Waterproof Raincoat for Men & Women | Hooded Transparent Rain Wear with Sleeves | Reusable Long Rain Jacket for Bike Riding, Travel, Camping & Monsoon Protection (Purple)View Details
₹212
lowercase Unisex Polyester Waterproof Caps, Water Resistance, Rainy Season Men Caps for Monsoon Season Navy Blue, Free SizeView Details
₹280.97
Unlock Personalized
₹36x 6 months₹212
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Boldfit Rain Pant for Men & Women Unisex Rainwear Lower for Bike Riding Lightweight Monsoon Waterproof Pant for Travel, hiking and bike ridingView Details
₹699
HighLands Classic Mackintosh Waterproof Jacket with Adjustable Hood Lightweight Weatherproof Raincoat for Urban Streetwear Outdoor Adventure & Daily Commute Protection In Navy Blue 3XLView Details
₹1,443
Robustt EVA Reusable Raincoat with Hood (Transparent) - Pack of 1 | Elasticated Full Sleeves Outdoor Waterproof Raincoat for Men & Women | Rainwear | Button Closure | Knee Length | Universal FitView Details
₹179
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.Read moreRead less
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.
A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.
She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.
There's something magical about the monsoon until you're caught in an unexpected downpour wearing white sneakers, carrying a laptop, and desperately searching for shelter under a tree that clearly isn't doing its job. One minute you're enjoying petrichor, the next you're wringing water out of your sleeves and wondering why you thought an umbrella alone would be enough.
This year, skip the soggy socks, drenched jeans and ruined commutes by investing in rain-ready essentials that actually make the season easier. From waterproof raincoats and breathable rain pants to anti-skid clogs that don't mind puddles, these practical picks will keep you dry, comfortable and prepared, whether you're commuting to work, riding your bike or heading out on a weekend adventure.
Monsoon essentials for men and women
1. Full Length Waterproof Raincoat for Men & Women
This transparent full-length raincoat offers maximum coverage without feeling bulky. Designed with full sleeves and an adjustable hood, it protects your clothes from unexpected showers while still allowing your outfit to remain visible underneath. The lightweight waterproof material makes it suitable for daily commuting, bike rides, travelling and outdoor errands. Since it's reusable, it's also a smarter long-term investment than disposable rain ponchos.
Style tip: Wear it over office wear or ethnic outfits without hiding your look.
2. lowercase Waterproof Cap
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Rain doesn't always fall straight down, which is exactly why a waterproof cap deserves a spot in your monsoon wardrobe. It helps shield your face from drizzle, keeps your hair from getting soaked and works particularly well when paired with hooded raincoats. Lightweight and comfortable, it's useful for walking, travelling and quick outdoor errands.
Style tip: Pair with sporty rainwear and waterproof sneakers for a practical monsoon look.
3. Boldfit Waterproof Rain Pants
Wet trousers can ruin even the shortest commute. These waterproof rain pants are designed to slip easily over your regular clothing, creating an extra layer of protection against heavy rain and muddy roads. Despite offering full coverage, they're lightweight enough to fold into a backpack when the skies clear. Ideal for bike riders, cyclists and daily commuters.
Style tip: Pair with ankle-length waterproof footwear for complete lower-body protection.
4. HighLands Waterproof Hooded Raincoat
If you enjoy trekking, travelling or spending time outdoors regardless of the weather, this breathable raincoat is worth considering. Unlike heavier rain jackets, it remains lightweight while still providing reliable waterproof protection. The adjustable hood and packable design make it easy to carry in your backpack throughout the rainy season.
Style tip: Layer over activewear or hiking clothes for outdoor adventures.
5. Robustt EVA Reusable Transparent Raincoat
Simple, practical and surprisingly durable, this reusable EVA raincoat is perfect for everyday monsoon use. The transparent material makes it suitable for office commuters who don't want to hide their outfits, while the elasticated sleeves help prevent rainwater from entering through the cuffs. The button closure allows quick wear even during sudden showers.
Style tip: Keep one folded inside your office bag or car throughout the season.
6. Krystle Women's Waterproof Raincoat With Skirt Set
Designed specifically for women, this rain suit offers full-body protection through a matching raincoat and skirt combination. The transparent visor attached to the hood helps improve visibility while protecting your face from heavy rainfall. Whether you're travelling on a scooter or walking through crowded streets, this coordinated set keeps you dry without restricting movement.
Style tip: Pair with waterproof sandals or clogs to complete the look.
7. SVAAR Lightweight Classic Clogs
Monsoon footwear should dry quickly, offer good grip and remain comfortable even after hours of walking. These lightweight clogs tick all three boxes. The adjustable back strap provides extra stability, while the EVA construction makes them easy to clean after muddy walks. Ideal for everyday errands, vacations and rainy commutes.
Style tip: Wear with shorts, joggers or rain pants for maximum practicality.
8. KazarMax Lightweight Memory Foam Clogs
Comfort becomes even more important when roads turn slippery. These KazarMax clogs feature an anti-skid EVA outsole combined with memory foam cushioning for all-day comfort. The adjustable back strap ensures a secure fit while walking on wet surfaces, making them suitable for daily use throughout the rainy season.
Style tip: Pair with casual athleisure outfits or travel clothing for fuss-free comfort.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.Read More
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