With Wimbledon in full swing, here are 8 tennis skorts worth adding to your cart for your next sport outing

With Wimbledon in full swing, here are 8 tennis skorts worth adding to cart for your next sport outing (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Every July, the world collectively develops an obsession with strawberries and cream, pristine white outfits, perfectly manicured grass courts and impossibly graceful backhands. Wimbledon isn't just a tennis tournament; it's a masterclass in effortless style. Between the nail-biting rallies and royal box appearances, there's another star of the show that's impossible to ignore: the tennis skort. Thanks to the ongoing tenniscore trend, these sporty skirts have officially escaped the court and entered everyday wardrobes. Whether you're planning an actual tennis match, a pickleball session, a morning walk or simply want to channel your inner Wimbledon champion while grabbing coffee, a comfortable tennis skort is one of the easiest ways to ace the look. 8 Stylish options worth adding to your cart

Designed for movement, this CAVA tennis skort checks almost every box. The built-in shorts provide excellent coverage, while the moisture-wicking stretch fabric keeps you cool during intense activity. Hidden pockets make it easy to carry essentials like your phone or tennis balls without disrupting the silhouette. The subtle flare gives it a feminine finish that looks equally good on and off the court. Style tip: Pair with a fitted white polo and classic trainers for an effortless Wimbledon-inspired outfit.

2 . Mehrang Classic Stretchy Skater Skirt With Inner Shorts Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you're after something that feels playful without compromising comfort, this skater-style skort is a great pick. The attached inner shorts offer confidence while moving around, while the stretchy fabric ensures unrestricted movement. Its flattering flare makes it suitable for sports, casual outings and even coffee dates after your workout. Style tip: Wear with a cropped tank top and chunky sneakers for an easy tenniscore look.

This version retains everything people love about CAVA's signature skort; lightweight construction, breathable fabric and built-in shorts, but comes in fresh colour options to suit different wardrobes. The fabric stretches comfortably without losing shape, while the flattering flare adds movement that looks stylish whether you're exercising or simply running errands. Style tip: Add a visor cap and ankle socks to complete the sporty aesthetic.

High-waisted silhouettes continue to dominate activewear, and this three-layer flared skort combines fashion with practicality. The inner shorts prevent discomfort during movement while the layered design creates a fuller, more feminine appearance. Lightweight and versatile, it's suitable for tennis, badminton, skating or casual summer dressing. Style tip: Pair with a fitted ribbed tee and white sneakers for a clean, youthful outfit.

Simple, comfortable and easy to style, this high-rise skort offers impressive versatility. The stretchy opaque fabric hugs comfortably without restricting movement, while the attached shorts allow you to stay active without constantly adjusting your outfit. Whether you're heading to the court or just embracing athleisure fashion, this skort transitions effortlessly. Style tip: Style with oversized sweatshirts and baseball caps on cooler days.

Minimalists will appreciate this clean, classic skater silhouette. While it leans more fashion than performance, the lightweight stretch fabric makes it comfortable enough for light sports, walks and everyday wear. The flattering flare creates beautiful movement while giving every outfit a youthful, sporty finish. Style tip: Pair with oversized shirts tied at the waist for a relaxed tennis-inspired look.

Functionality takes centre stage with this athletic skort. Two practical pockets make it ideal for carrying your phone, keys or small essentials, while the high-waisted design offers additional support. Whether you're playing tennis, going for a run or attending a fitness class, this skort delivers comfort without sacrificing style. Style tip: Wear with moisture-wicking sports bras and lightweight zip-up jackets.

Another standout from CAVA, this version continues the brand's winning formula of stretchable fabric, built-in shorts and breathable construction. The twirl-friendly silhouette feels playful while remaining functional enough for high-energy movement. It's one of those versatile pieces that works just as well for sports as it does for casual summer styling. Style tip: Pair with pastel polo T-shirts and low-top sneakers for a fresh summer look. Tennis skorts have evolved far beyond the court. Today, they're wardrobe staples that combine athletic performance with everyday fashion, making them perfect for workouts, travel, brunches and everything in between. With Wimbledon inspiring tenniscore once again, now is the perfect time to add one, or a few, to your collection and embrace one of the season's most wearable trends. Similar stories for you: Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style Tried and Tested: I wore these 3 W for Women sets and here’s my honest review

Tennis skorts: FAQs What is a tennis skort? A tennis skort combines the look of a skirt with built-in shorts underneath, offering the style of a skirt and the comfort and coverage of shorts. Are tennis skorts suitable for sports other than tennis? Yes. They're ideal for pickleball, badminton, golf, running, walking, gym workouts, yoga, and even travel thanks to their lightweight construction and built-in shorts. Which fabric is best for a tennis skort? Look for moisture-wicking, stretchable fabrics such as polyester-spandex blends. They offer breathability, flexibility, and comfort during workouts and outdoor activities. Can tennis skorts be worn casually? Absolutely. Tennis skorts are a staple of the tenniscore trend and pair effortlessly with T-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, sneakers, and even casual shirts for everyday wear.