UK man travels to Meghalaya to visit ‘Asia's cleanest village’ Mawlynnong: ‘Sunday ban, spitting spot’

A viral video by a British traveller is challenging global stereotypes about waste management in India by showcasing “Asia's Cleanest Village”, Mawlynnong. Sharing his journey on Instagram, the man playfully termed the widespread belief that every part of India struggles with litter as the "biggest scam." Home to just 600 residents, the Meghalaya village maintains its pristine environment through self-made bins placed every 100 meters, designated spitting zones, and a strict ban on plastic and smoking. A British traveller exploring Mawlynnong in Meghalaya. (Instagram/@globetromper)

“Welcome to the cleanest village in Asia. Would you have successfully guessed the country it’s located in?” Robert Van Tromp wrote on Instagram while sharing a video.

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He starts by saying, “This has to be the biggest scam in India,” then adds, “It’s believing that every part of this country struggles with litter and has poor waste management,” while showing glimpses of a place surrounded by greenery.

Van Tromp then reveals that he is at the “Cleanest Village in Asia”, Mawlynnong. He goes on to say that the village has a population of 600 but has self-made bins every 100 meters. It also has specified spaces where people can spit.

The village has “deep-rooted” values regarding community hygiene, under which residents clean the streets twice a day. Smoking and the use of plastics in the place are also banned.

Van Tromp continues, “Nicknamed God’s Own Garden, this village closes every Sunday to protect and maintain its status.”

Throughout the video, he captures the charm of village life, showcasing a close-knit community working together to keep their streets clean. He then transitions to the mesmerising sight of the place, framed beautifully by lush greenery and a cascading waterfall.