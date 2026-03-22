‘India is not dirty’: This city impressed New York vlogger with spotless sidewalks, trash-free roads, clean transport

In an Instagram video shared on March 21, Chloe challenged common stereotypes about cleanliness in India and documented her experience in the city, stating, “ India is NOT dirty.”

India's diverse culture, rich heritage, deep spiritual ties, and warm hospitality have been strong draws for tourists from around the world. Every year, a large number of travellers visit different corners of the country to immerse themselves in the culture. One such tourist, Chloe Jade, a travel influencer from New York, found her way to Kochi, Kerala, and she was mighty impressed.

“People say that India is dirty, but for me, this is not dirty,” she begins in the video, which has since gained traction among viewers on social media. She adds, “I am travelling in Kerala, India, right now and a lot of the time, the first thing that someone says is ‘INDIA IS DIRTY.’ Now, it’s my second time here, but both of those visits are eight years apart, and while certain parts of India are somewhat dirty…you cannot say that about the whole country.”

In the video, Jade highlights the well-maintained sidewalks and roads, notes the absence of litter, and describes public spaces as ‘spotless.’ She stresses that travelling in India means looking beyond what you see in the media and experiencing a wide range of things, since the country is huge. “India has so much to offer and is really a traveller’s paradise,” she added.

The clean kitchens and public transport In the clip, Chloe also showed inside the kitchen of a restaurant she ate at during her time in Kochi, highlighting the lack of trash on the floor and the care taken in preparing meals. She specifically praised the quality and taste of dosa, calling it ‘absolutely amazing.’

One of the key highlights for Chloe was her experience of travelling on the metro ferry in Kochi. She praised the cleanliness on board and the efficiency, and also highlighted that it operates on renewable energy. Comparing it to a traditional metro system, Jade exclaimed, “When you see inside, you will be asking yourself, why do people say that India is dirty?”

She also praised how passengers maintained orderly behaviour, respected personal space, and contributed to a clean environment on board; even the waterways outside were completely clean. In the end, she encouraged viewers to explore more of India and Kerala, describing her stay as thoroughly enjoyable.

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