Step inside Hamza and Yalina’s lavish 'Lyari bungalow' from Dhurandhar 2 that’s actually in Amritsar

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is unstoppable as it shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which follows an undercover operation by Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy who infiltrates a Baloch gang in Pakistan. Take a video tour of Ranveer Singh's character from Dhurandhar 2 Hamza's bungalow in Lyari. (23DC Architects)

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Jaskirat, alias Hamza, is played by Ranveer Singh. In the second installation of the film, Ranveer's character buys a lavish villa for his wife, Yalina (Sara Arjun), after climbing the ranks and becoming the kingpin in Lyari, Karachi. However, did you know that the bungalow is actually situated in Amritsar, Punjab?

In an Instagram video shared on March 20, 23DC Architects, an architecture firm, said the bungalow featured in Dhurandhar 2 is a house they designed and is situated in Amritsar. They even gave an inside peek into the lavish home. Let's take a look.