Step inside Hamza and Yalina’s lavish 'Lyari bungalow' from Dhurandhar 2 that’s actually in Amritsar
Hamza and Yalina's luxurious bungalow in Dhurandhar 2 is actually in Amritsar. The stunning villa combines modern design with natural elements. Here's a look.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is unstoppable as it shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which follows an undercover operation by Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy who infiltrates a Baloch gang in Pakistan.
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Jaskirat, alias Hamza, is played by Ranveer Singh. In the second installation of the film, Ranveer's character buys a lavish villa for his wife, Yalina (Sara Arjun), after climbing the ranks and becoming the kingpin in Lyari, Karachi. However, did you know that the bungalow is actually situated in Amritsar, Punjab?
In an Instagram video shared on March 20, 23DC Architects, an architecture firm, said the bungalow featured in Dhurandhar 2 is a house they designed and is situated in Amritsar. They even gave an inside peek into the lavish home. Let's take a look.
Inside Hamza and Yalina’s lavish Lyari bungalow
According to 23DC Architects, the bungalow is called Ananda. They shared the clip with the caption, “That house from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge? It’s actually in Punjab! We’re delighted to see our project, Ananda, featured on the big screen in this cinematic masterpiece. Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, your screen presence made the house look even more special.”
The house is a blend of modern architecture and nature in one frame. According to the designers, it was built with landscape preservation and Indian aesthetics in mind. “Throughout the residence, light meets space in a thoughtful rhythm. Courtyards open like pauses in poetry, gardens weave through the structure, and traditional craftsmanship quietly supports contemporary design,” they shared.
The modern decor
The modern facade of the home is the first thing that welcomes you, featuring grey walls complemented by wooden accents. As one enters the courtyard, they are welcomed by stone sculptures, glass walls and doors, plants, manicured lawns, high walls to ensure privacy, and stone-cobbed floors.
Inside, the double-ceiling bungalow features lavish bedrooms designed for comfort, with minimal decor, including modern lamp fixtures, a central cooling system, spacious wardrobes, attached modern bathrooms, and neutral-toned furniture.
A spiral black marble staircase becomes the anchor in the centre of the house, complementing the off-white marble flooring. The large windows and glass-panelled walls let natural light in, instantly warming the space. The foyer, with its stunning crystal chandelier and long, wood-panelled wall, accentuates the space.
The home's standout feature is the spacious garden, with a stunning swimming pool and an outdoor seating area furnished with comfy rattan seating, surrounded by lush greenery and plants. Lastly, the living room with its beige and black decor, including an abstract artpiece, plush sofas, large glass walls, and minimal decor, rounds off the space.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More