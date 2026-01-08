Rehman Dakait's 19th century Lyari haveli from Dhurandhar is in Amritsar, not Pakistan. You can visit it too

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been enjoying huge success at the box office. Apart from Ranveer Singh, who plays Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, Akshaye Khanna's performance as Rehman Dakait stole the show. Akshaye Khanna portrays the character of Rehman Dakait in the Lal Kothi for a scene in Dhurandhar.

Although the film is set in Pakistan, you may be surprised to know that many parts of it were shot in various parts of India, especially Rehman Dakait's grand bungalow. His not-so-humble abode, which shown to be located in Lyari, Karachi, was actually filmed at a historic haveli in Amritsar.

Rehman Dakait's Lyari Haveli in Amritsar

Rehman Dakait’s haveli in Lyari, Pakistan, is actually a little-known gem in Amritsar, known as Lal Kothi. On January 6, film enthusiast Jatin Mithrani travelled to Punjab to share glimpses of the bungalow with his viewers on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Turns out Lyari isn't that far.”

Meanwhile, the haveli's caretaker, Deepak Yadav, told TrueScoop in an interview, “Multiple films have been shot here, including the one Sadiyaan that featured Rishi Kapoor and Rekha. I don't remember the names of the movies much. Last year, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Ranveer Singh came here for a film's shooting. Sunny Deol, along with his son Karan Deol, has also come here. The building is owned by a Trust; no individual owns it.”

About the haveli

In another post shared on Instagram two years ago on April 2, 2023, Peter Bance, a historian, art and antiquities collector, and author, shared details about Lal Kothi. He revealed that it was built by an industrialist in the 19th century, reportedly around 1876.

Moreover, according to the historian, the haveli-like property was influenced by Italian, French, and colonial architecture. The interiors feature European marble and tiles, as well as open fireplaces with wood-carved staircases, marble water fountains, and high ceilings. “It is now owned by an ashram,” he added.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly anticipating the second part of Dhurandhar, which is scheduled for release in March 2026.