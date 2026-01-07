Inside the stunning transformation of 2 Mumbai apartments into spacious 3 BHK inspired by traditional South Indian homes

Home renovation videos on the internet go viral because the content in them is often real, relatable, and filled with personality. A Mumbai home is taking it up a notch by transforming an urban flat into a version inspired by the beauty of a classic South Indian home. Inside the stunning transformation of a 3BHK home inspired by South India. (AT Studio)

On November 12, 2025, Anam Taufik, principal designer at AT Studio, shared a video on Instagram documenting how they transformed two twin apartments in Thane, Mumbai, into one 1,300sqft 3BHK home.

Inside a 3BHK Mumbai home inspired by the South

According to the studio, the house was inspired by the owner's childhood home in the South and, therefore, features details characteristic of classic South Indian homes, including Athangudi tiles, Kolam designs, and more.

The stunning home, which AT Studio named Anantham, features a living room, a mandir area, a study, a modern yet old kitchen, a sit-out area, a kids' room, a media room, a gorgeous balcony, and a vintage swing.

The details

Some of the details incorporated by the studio to make the home into a South Indian haven include Kota stone laid all around the house, along with hand-painted Athangudi tiles forming the borders.

Additionally, dark wood is used extensively throughout the house, which adds character alongside a traditional wooden swing in the living room, wooden pillars in the sitting area, an L-shaped seating area finished in a warm Jaisalmer stone, and the Kolam inlay.

Another standout detail of the home, which sets it apart, is the kitchen design, especially the breakfast counter window opening featuring colourful stained glass and intricate wooden details.

Lastly, artwork, including a classical Radha-Krishna painting in the living room, a traditional madir area, bronze light fixtures, and hand-painted wall designs, captures the nostalgia and allure of South India.

