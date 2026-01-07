Search
Wed, Jan 07, 2026
New Delhi oC

Inside the stunning transformation of 2 Mumbai apartments into spacious 3 BHK inspired by traditional South Indian homes

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Jan 07, 2026 08:36 am IST

The stunning transformation of the home showcases South Indian charm with modern allure and artistic decor, evoking nostalgia. Here's a virtual tour.

Home renovation videos on the internet go viral because the content in them is often real, relatable, and filled with personality. A Mumbai home is taking it up a notch by transforming an urban flat into a version inspired by the beauty of a classic South Indian home.

Inside the stunning transformation of a 3BHK home inspired by South India. (AT Studio)
Inside the stunning transformation of a 3BHK home inspired by South India. (AT Studio)

Also Read | Inside 40-year-old DDA flat that looks like mini mansion after mind blowing 40 lakh renovation: Before-and-after video

On November 12, 2025, Anam Taufik, principal designer at AT Studio, shared a video on Instagram documenting how they transformed two twin apartments in Thane, Mumbai, into one 1,300sqft 3BHK home.

Inside a 3BHK Mumbai home inspired by the South

According to the studio, the house was inspired by the owner's childhood home in the South and, therefore, features details characteristic of classic South Indian homes, including Athangudi tiles, Kolam designs, and more.

The stunning home, which AT Studio named Anantham, features a living room, a mandir area, a study, a modern yet old kitchen, a sit-out area, a kids' room, a media room, a gorgeous balcony, and a vintage swing.

The details

Some of the details incorporated by the studio to make the home into a South Indian haven include Kota stone laid all around the house, along with hand-painted Athangudi tiles forming the borders.

Additionally, dark wood is used extensively throughout the house, which adds character alongside a traditional wooden swing in the living room, wooden pillars in the sitting area, an L-shaped seating area finished in a warm Jaisalmer stone, and the Kolam inlay.

Another standout detail of the home, which sets it apart, is the kitchen design, especially the breakfast counter window opening featuring colourful stained glass and intricate wooden details.

Lastly, artwork, including a classical Radha-Krishna painting in the living room, a traditional madir area, bronze light fixtures, and hand-painted wall designs, captures the nostalgia and allure of South India.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Inside the stunning transformation of 2 Mumbai apartments into spacious 3 BHK inspired by traditional South Indian homes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On