Minissha Lamba reflects on 5 years of being vegetarian and how it transformed her: ‘Life feels more peaceful now'

Actor Minissha Lamba marked a significant personal milestone as she completed 5 years of being a vegetarian, reflecting on a decision that began as a one-month experiment but slowly evolved into a life-changing commitment. Opening up about guilt, conscience and the pressure of making permanent choices, the actor shared how taking small, realistic steps helped her find peace, clarity and a deeper respect for life.

Minissha Lamba celebrates 5 years as a vegetarian, reflects on her journey.

Why Minissha Lamba decide to turn vegetarian

Minissha shared in her January 2 Instagram post, “Today is five years since I turned vegetarian. Can’t believe I made it this far. It started out with a month, which is always a long time to give up anything that you like. But the truth is, I wasn’t feeling good about eating meat for years leading up to that point. There was constant guilt over eating animals when vegetarian options were available. I didn’t want to live in this messed-up no man’s land of eating and feeling guilty. The guilt had to go, and rationalising my meat consumption just wasn’t working anymore.”

She explained that the decision was never meant to be permanent at the start, as the idea of committing “forever” felt overwhelming. “At that point, it wasn’t meant to be forever. ‘Forever’ felt too long and too permanent for something I didn’t yet understand fully. I didn’t want to think about forever, just focus on ‘for the time being’,” she shared.

How small goals help Minissha stay committed

Minissha revealed that setting small, achievable goals helped her stay on track. “A month breezed by and I said, let’s push this to six weeks. Six weeks became two months. There’s nothing like hitting a series of smaller, closer goals to keep one’s faith going. Two months turned into three, four became five, and suddenly half a year was approaching. Once I hit that milestone, I knew I could potentially do this for life,” she wrote, adding that she hopes to stay strong and stay the course.

Reflecting on how the change has shaped her life, Minissha added, “Life really has been beautiful being vegetarian. It’s brought me peace. There’s so much more respect for life and the sacredness of all beings. I only wish I hadn’t wasted years before listening to the voice in my heart.”

Signing off with a message for the New Year, the actor encouraged others to approach their goals with patience and kindness. “Happy New Year 2026 everyone. If you have goals for yourself, try the method I used. Don’t say forever. Give yourself time. Ease into the unknown and see how it makes you feel.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.