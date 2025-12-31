Malaika Arora shares her easy ‘morning health shot drink’ made with cumin, ajwain and fennel seeds for better gut health

Malaika Arora continues to inspire fitness goals with her fit and toned physique at 52, which she credits to a disciplined workout routine and mindful, clean eating habits. Instead of relying on crash diets or extreme food trends, the actor believes in keeping things simple with easy, home-based kitchen remedies. Malaika Arora shares simple morning health shot for better gut health.

In an August 15 podcast with Pinkvilla, Malaika opened up about her wellness routine and shared her go-to morning health shot recipe, which she consumes regularly to support better gut health and overall well-being. (Also read: Kolkata nutritionist shares how even ‘home-cooked meals’ can upset your gut; shares 8 common eating mistakes )

Why Malaika Arora believes gut health is so important

“What I have seen so far is that you need to protect your gut because it controls everything in your body. For this, you don’t need anything fancy, very simple things that are easily available at home, in your fridge or kitchen,” Malaika shared, highlighting how small daily habits can make a big difference to overall health.

Explaining her go-to morning health shot, she revealed that the preparation begins the night before and doesn’t require any complex ingredients. “At night, I soak cumin seeds, carom seeds (ajwain), and fennel seeds. I lightly dry roast them first, then take one teaspoon of each and soak them in water overnight,” she said, adding that this simple step is a non-negotiable part of her wellness routine.

How Malaika Arora’s morning drink supports gut health

The next morning, Malaika slightly boils the soaked water, allows it to cool down, and then adds a dash of lemon juice before consuming it on an empty stomach. According to her, this easy, homemade drink plays a key role in maintaining digestive balance and overall gut health.

“It helps keep your gut healthy. If harmful bacteria are present, it helps control them and supports good bacteria. A healthy gut is essential for overall well-being,” she added, reinforcing her belief that true fitness starts from within.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.