Kolkata nutritionist shares how even ‘home-cooked meals’ can upset your gut; shares 8 common eating mistakes

Home-cooked meals are often seen as the gold standard for healthy eating, but even the freshest, lovingly prepared dishes can sometimes trouble your gut. From small timing errors to hidden combinations and overlooked habits, your digestive system could be silently reacting. Nikita Bardia, a nutritionist based in Kolkata, shares in her November 28 Instagram post common eating mistakes that might be wreaking havoc on your gut, even if you stick to homemade food. (Also read: AIIMS-trained neurologist warns 'think twice before eating gol gappa’; explains how it can trigger serious infections ) Gut health issues often stem from daily habits rather than outside food, says nutritionist Nikita Bardia. (Shutterstock)

“Sorry to break it to you, but your gut issues aren’t coming from outside food… they’re coming from your daily habits, the ones you think are ‘healthy,’” says Nikita.

Most people assume digestion is ruined only by junk food. But, according to Bardia, “80% of the clients I work with struggle because of mistakes happening inside their own kitchen.”

Here are the real silent gut disruptors nobody warns you about:

1. Eating 3 bowls of raw salad at night

“Raw veggies at night cause bloating, gas, and morning heaviness,” says Bardia. “Your gut is least active after sunset.”

Fix: Switch to lightly sautéed vegetables or cooked sabzi.

2. Eating dal, rajma, or chhole without proper soaking

“Phytic acid and oligosaccharides can lead to gas and acidity,” warns Bardia. “Even homemade dal can upset digestion if prepared incorrectly.”

Fix: Soak for eight to twelve hours, discard the first boiling water, and cook with ajwain or hing.

3. Drinking water with meals

“Water dilutes digestive enzymes, which can weaken digestion and cause gas,” she explains.

Fix: Drink water twenty minutes before meals or thirty to forty-five minutes after.

4. Eating too much healthy millet

“Jowar, bajra, and ragi are great, but too much can lead to constipation and bloating,” says Bardia. “They expand in the gut and slow digestion.”

Fix: Limit millet to two or three meals per week instead of eating it daily.

5. Overloading curd or chass when your gut is inflamed

“Probiotics on an inflamed gut can increase acidity and bloating,” she notes.

Fix: Calm the gut first, then add curd.

6. Eating fruit or oats on an empty stomach in the morning

“Fruit or oats alone can cause a blood sugar spike, digestion crash, and bloating,” says Bardia.

Fix: Pair with protein or fat, such as curd, seeds, or nuts.

7. Drinking chai or coffee first thing in the morning

“Your gut lining is delicate on waking. Caffeine on an empty stomach can lead to acidity, loose motions, and nausea,” warns Bardia.

Fix: Have a small snack first, such as nuts, raisins, or warm water with a pinch of salt.

8. Very low-fat diets

“Your gut needs fats to absorb nutrients. Low-fat can slow digestion and affect hormones,” explains Bardia.

Fix: Add one tablespoon of ghee, nuts, or seeds daily.

Bardia concludes, “Gut health is not just about avoiding junk food. It is about smart, mindful eating even at home.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.