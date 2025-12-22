Cardiologist warns heart patients and diabetics against extreme holiday celebrations: ‘Sudden blood sugar spike from…’

The holiday season is here, a time of heavy indulgence, from digging into rich feasts, sweet treats, to drinks. While these movements are synonymous with festive celebrations, vulnerable groups with pre-existing ailments need to exercise caution to prevent any untoward health problems. Certain groups of people are vulnerable. (Pexels)

While toasting to the year-end and partying is all fun, Dr Abhijit Khadtare, cardiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, told HT Lifestyle that such festivities require a mindful and balanced approach. This is particularly true for people with heart disease and diabetes. He also confirmed that post-holiday season, hospitals see a noticeable rise in emergency admissions related to heart attacks, uncontrolled diabetes, and blood pressure crises. But festival celebrations are not inherently dangerous. The doctor reminded that it's the drastic lifestyle changes associated with them that can be.

The cardiologist revealed the common challenges that the seemingly ‘fun’ holiday festivities can create for heart patients and diabetics:

1. Overeating

Put a lid on your temptation to sample every food at parties. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The end of the year brings countless invitations, from Christmas parties and New Year's Eve parties to weddings, all of which involve hearty feasts. But resist the urge to overindulge, as Dr Khadtare warned that festive meals are generally rich in red flag ingredients like sugar, refined carbohydrates, salt, and saturated fats.

These meals affect both diabetics and heart patients. “For individuals with diabetes, this can lead to sudden spikes in blood glucose levels, increasing the risk of hyperglycaemia and related complications,” the cardiologist cautioned regarding unchecked sugar spikes.

Heart patients are also vulnerable, as these high-calorie foods are rich in salt and saturated fats. Dr Khadtare shared what happens to your heart, “Excess salt and fat can contribute to fluid retention, elevated blood pressure, and worsening of existing cardiac conditions.”

If you rationalise by saying it's only a few days and decide to ‘live a little,' the cardiologist provided a reality check that even a short period of indulgence can undo weeks or months of careful disease management.

2. Disrupted routine

During the holiday season, regular routine often go off track, with late nights, irregular sleep, unpredictable meals, and travel. But the cardiologist explained that these disruptions can interfere with medication, insulin dosing, and glucose monitoring. Poor sleep worsens insulin resistance and increases stress hormones, which negatively affect blood sugar control and heart health. With such an unpredictable routine, fluctuations in glucose and blood pressure are bound to happen, which Dr Khadtare warned can be dangerous.

3. Alcohol

Alcohol is detrimental for your heart and metabolic health.(Pexels)

Alcohol is seen as a social lubricant, a staple without which parties may feel incomplete, but for people with heart disease or diabetes, it can be terrible for their health. Alcohol consumption is not recommended, but these vulnerable groups are at a higher risk.

“Excessive alcohol can cause hypoglycaemia in people with diabetes, particularly when consumed without adequate food,” the cardiologist noted. "It can also worsen blood pressure, interfere with medications, and increase the risk of heart rhythm disturbances.

4. Emotional exhaustion



Keeping up with all the socialisation, hosting responsibilities, or crowded travel can exert emotional and physical stress, which accprding to the cardiologist, may stress your heart.

Dr Khadtare described the effects, “For people with heart disease, stress can trigger angina, arrhythmias, or even heart attacks. In individuals with diabetes, stress hormones such as cortisol can push blood sugar levels higher, making control more difficult despite adherence to medication.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.