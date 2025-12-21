Christmas 2025 decor: 5 easy ideas to make your home festive-ready this holiday season

The holiday and end-of-the-year season is here, and with it comes a calendar full of family gatherings, friends get-togethers and several other cosy celebrations hosted at home. So naturally, during this time, the home becomes the very heart of all the festivities. The decor of your home needs to feel joyful and resonate with the festive mood. Warm tone accents really bring out the festive decor. (Picture credit: Freepik)

If you are still looking for last-minute decor ideas to spruce up your home and turn your interiors into spaces filled with celebration, warmth, and festive cheer, a few meaningful updates can help your decor stand out and even become conversation starters. You do not require an entire overhaul of your interiors this season. Simple tweaks here and there, whether it is swapping cushions, layering textures or adding foliage, you can revamp your space and make it feel holiday-ready.

Sidhant Lamba, founder of Strrot, shared with HT Lifestyle 5 decor tips. While fairy lights are usually seen as the go-to for festive decor, there is much more that can be done to capture a truly festive home. Agreeing with this, Sidhant said, “Having your space ready for the holidays is more than just throwing up some lights, it's a real chance to pour your personality into your surroundings”

Sidhant shared these tips:

1. Textural layering

Add different textures to your decor.(Picture credit: Made with Gemini AI)

Add soft and rustic textures to avoid a flat look, like soft, luxurious velvet juxtaposed with the rustic feel of burlap, or integrating organic elements such as pinecones and pieces of weathered wood.

Use pillows, thick throws, and earthier accent items.

2. Fresh greenery inclusion

Move past the main tree, and add diverse types of greenery like eucalyptus, pine, or holly.

Place garlands on mantels or shelves to highlight key areas.

Use wreaths on doorways or focal walls, central gathering areas.

3. Use of bold colour strategy

Move beyond traditional red-and-green palettes and go for compelling richness of deep navy paired with glowing gold, or the delicate elegance of blush pink set against cool, reflective silver.

Use metallic accents to add polish and brightness.

4. Anchoring the scheme with a focal Statement piece

Select a singular, exceptional item, it might be a particularly grand Christmas tree or an oversized, beautifully lit wreath, to serve as the central visual statement.

Keep surrounding elements cohesive to avoid visual clutter.

5. Personalising with elements of playful whimsy