Still want to head out for a year-end holiday? From Bhutan to Auli, 8 last-minute December getaways

If you still haven’t planned your year-end holiday and bothered about visas and flights, don’t fret. You can still plan a quick holiday - both domestic and international - on a short notice. Whether you like adventure, a relaxing cruise, a shopping trip or want to explore a not-so-explored country, there are no-hassle destinations that are easy to plan and not so expensive either. Bhutan is a land of quiet beauty, where nature, culture, and spirituality exist in perfect balance.

Here are 8 last-minute December getaways that you can plan.

Rann of Kutch:

The Rann of Kutch is a vast canvas of white salt, endless horizons, and quiet wonder.

Rann of Kutch, one of the largest salt deserts in the world, is hosting the Rann Utsav (on until; March 4, 2026) in Dhordo (1 km from the salt desert). In 2023, Dhordo was named one of the best tourism villages in the world by World Tourism Organization of the United Nations (UNWTO), the only village in India to be conferred this prestigious award. The Rann of Kutch is a visual treat - camel safaris are available and visiting on a full moon night is an experience beyond comparison. Remember, prior permission is required to visit the salt desert.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands:

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer untouched beauty, clear waters, and a sense of peaceful escape.

Comprising 836 islands, of which only 31 are inhabited, Andaman & Nicobar islands are a great winter getaway steeped in history & full of adventure. Sail to India's only active volcano, stargaze off a kayak on the open seas or revisit history in the Cellular Jail. Most of the scuba diving at the Andaman Islands takes place in the south from Havelock Island or Neil Island.Some highlights include Dixon’s Pinnacle, walls and channels off Havelock Island, and various manta ray cleaning stations around Barren Island. You can also do a short scuba-diving course. Never head to the dive site without an instructor.

Lakshadweep:

Experience adventures like scuba diving in Lakshadweep.

An archipelago consisting of 36 islands sprawled over 32 sq km, Lakshadweep is a popular eco-tourism and adventure destination. Regular flights link Lakshadweep to Kochi, and helicopter transfers run year-round from Agatti to Kavaratti. The best option is to do a 5-day cruise from Kochi to Lakshadweep. The land of a beaches and corals is best for diving, snorkelling, kayaking, fishing and island hopping. Visit the Pitti Bird Sanctuary and do not miss the Minicoy Lighthouse and Kavarati Marine Museum.

Auli:

Auli’s beauty is found in its quiet slopes, sweeping views, and unspoilt mountain calm.

Originally developed as a paramilitary base, Auli is India’s most-sought after skiing destination. Perched 2,800 metres above sea level and surrounded by acres of oak and coniferous forests, you can take India’s longest cable car to get to the base of the snowy slopes. Auli is also the gateway to the Nanda Devi and the Valley of Flowers National Park, including the Hemkund Sahib gurdwara, and popular trekking destinations such as Gorson Bugyal, Pangerchulla Summit, and Tapovan. You can fly into Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport and then take a cab to Auli (about 286 kms away).

Uzbekistan:

Uzbekistan’s beauty lies in its ancient cities, vast landscapes, and layers of history woven into everyday life.

The most populous Central Asian country, Uzbekistan is now easily accessible with quick online visa and direct flights from major Indian cities, including Goa. Known for its rich Silk Route heritage, this year the country was ranked among the world’s seven fastest-growing tourism destinations. From deserts to lush valleys, Uzbekistan’s must-see cities include Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva and the Fergana Valley. Do try Plov (pulao), samsa (samosa), achichuk (tomato salad), and manti (dumplings).

Dubai:

A glimpse of Dubai, where modern marvels meet timeless charm.

For long, Dubai has been the hot favourite for last-minute December bookings, specially for families with children and senior travellers, according to Cox & Kings. Direct connectivity from multiple Indian cities, combined with a packed winter events calendar, has made Dubai a dependable choice even during peak crowds. The ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival, alongside newer entertainment zones and upgraded attractions, has further encouraged short-notice travel. Travellers are increasingly opting for 3–4 night itineraries, layering classic sightseeing with immersive experiences such as: indoor ski and snow park attractions, desert safaris with curated dining experiences, theme parks and aquariums for children, leisure-led city tours and waterfront dining suited to seniors, Cox & Kings’ report adds.

Vietnam:

Vietnam’s natural beauty unfolds in lush landscapes, winding rivers, and timeless coastlines.

Vietnam has emerged as the fastest-growing destination for last-minute winter bookings among millennials, Gen Z travellers, and young couples, according to Cox & Kings’ data. Beyond backpackers, young professionals, friends’ groups, and first-time international travellers are choosing Vietnam for its ability to offer diverse experiences within a single itinerary. Popular inclusions shaping last-minute travel decisions includeovernight cruises in Ha Long Bay, cultural stays in Hoi An and central Vietnam, Hanoi’s café culture and food trails, scenic motorbike routes and nature-led experiences in the north.

Bhutan:

Bhutan in its quiet rhythm — calm, soulful, and deeply rooted in tradition.

Bhutan, the last Vajrayana Buddhist country in the world, measures its GDP in Happiness and has many revered religious sites – from roadside stupas to temples, monasteries and nunneries. As an Indian national, you can find this happiness even without a traditional visa or a passport (Indian Voter ID Card is a valid entry document). All you need is an Entry Permit that is processed within minutes online, pay the Sustainable Development Fund (SDF) and have insurance that covers the entire duration of stay. Must-see cities include Paro, Thimpu, Punakha.