Year-end travel: Some offbeat options to stay in Goa for your December holiday

Planning to spend the year-end holidays in Goa? This time, shun the usual and book your stay in unusual accommodations that range from spice plantations, to a heritage fort, a glass house, old Portuguese mansions, to tony resorts. Remember, accommodation rates soar as the year draws to a close, so book now. Explore unique eco-friendly stays in Goa for year-end holidays. (Pixabay)

Be cautious about booking sites, don’t fall for fake websites. Earlier this year, the Goa police had busted a multi-crore scam operated by individuals posing as hotel operators who had duped nearly 500 unsuspecting tourists with fake bookings. (Also read: Planning when to travel in 2026? 5 hacks to avoid overcrowded destinations and enjoy a stress-free vacation )

Here are a few unusual accommodations in Goa that you can book for your year-end holiday.

Dudhsagar Plantation Homestay

Spread over 50 acres, Dudhsagar Plantation Homestay has a spice garden, nature trail, tropical palm garden, exotic plants and a unique natural pool. Sitting barely 10 km from Kulem, the access point to Dudhsagar Waterfall, the homestay has 6 cottages that stay true to the philosophy of sustainability and a closed-loop organic ecosystem.

Wake up to the chirping of birds - nearly 60 bird species live in this home of the Malkarnekars. Tariff of ₹4,000 a night per couple includes breakfast, spice walk in the plantation and visit to the Malkarnekar’s traditional distillery where they make Cashew Feni (Ouro brand of premium spiced feni) and Urak.

Where: Karmane Village, Mollem National Park, Goa - 403706.

Phone: +91 9765364456.

Email: dudhsagarplantation@gmail.com

Sere Goa Resort

A serene tropical setting in North Goa, providing a blend of luxury and seclusion away from the city’s crowd. Situated amidst the stunning landscape of Vagator, Seré Resort is Vagator’s only private pool villa resort. Villas are eco-friendly, complete with a butler service and a floating breakfast.

Seré Goa Resort emphasises sustainability with eco-friendly products while offering luxury accommodations.

Seré Goa Resort prioritises sustainability without compromising luxury by using eco-friendly items like bamboo toothbrushes and glass bottles. Tariff approximately ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 per night.

Where: Ozran Beach Road, Vagator, Bardez, North Goa, 403509.

Phone: 9800008821.

Email: reservations@sereresortgoa.com

Glass House on the Bay

A one-of-a-kind home with a gigantic glass facade built right on the edge of the water, the two-storied Glasshouse On The Bay has three ensuite bedrooms, two living areas, a dining area and a reading room. Situated in Chapora, the villa is very close to Ashvem and Mandrem beaches. You can catch the sunset from atop Chapora Fort and visit the bustling markets before heading for scrumptious meals in the quaint village of Assagaon.

Where: Chapora, Goa.

Figueiredo House

Want to stay in a mansion that is older than the Taj Mahal and the Red Fort? Then, book the impressive Figueiredo House that was built in 1590 and is still the residence of the Figueiredo family. It was designed by Jesuit priests from nearby Rachol Seminary to accommodate a newly converted Goan family - the Podiars, who took the name Figueiredo. The house is filled with ancient artefacts, and you can walk around the house to have a look at old-world opulence and elegance. Tariff starts at ₹5,000 a night.

Where: Loutolim, Goa 403718.

Phone: +91 955-2017514, +91 965-7868090,

Email: figueiredo@figueiredohouse.com

Ama Stays & Trails, Hacienda de Bastora Goa

If luxury had an address, it would be Hacienda De Bastora, a 75-year-old Portuguese house that is sprawled inside a garden with ancient olive trees. This 5-bedroom villa with outdoor pool, gym, also has a cafe and a bohemian bar. Per night tariff starts at ₹2.38 lakh + taxes.

Where: House no 29/29C, Xell Bastora Road, Goa.

Phone: 8023570761

Email: book@amastaysandtrails.com

Fort Tiracol Heritage Hotel

Once a Portuguese armed fortress, Fort Tiracol is now a heritage hotel located at the northernmost edge of Goa, where the Arabian Sea meets the Terekhol River. This 17th-century Portuguese fort stands quietly on a cliff and the rooms here open to a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. There’s a Portuguese-style tavern and an open-air cafe under a thatched canopy. You can go for heritage walks, riverboat rides, and birdwatching. Here, all the essentials are in place, including airport shuttles and a doctor on call. Tariff starts from ₹6,650 per night.

Where: Terekhol Village, Pernem Taluka, Goa 403524

Casa Galgibaga

This nearly 70-year-old house is located on the pristine Galgibaga beach, which is a turtle nesting beach and an environmentally protected piece of land. Nestled between the Arabian Sea, two rivers and a small hillock, the house is just under a minute walk away from the beach. Tariff starts at ₹17,000+ per night.

Where: Galgibaga Beach, House no 605, Dando Road, Next to St. Anthony's Church, Canacona, Goa 403702. You can book it through Airbnb.

How to avoid hotel scams in Goa: