Gastroenterologist reveals 6 mistakes you make at weddings that cause heavy post-meal bloating

Invitations tend to stack up at the last leg of the year, whether it is weddings or year-end togethers and parties. With multiple functions and food being one of the most integral aspects, no expense is spared in curating elaborate menus. Surrounded by overflowing buffets and endless options, many people end up getting carried away, often eating more, faster, and heavier than their bodies can comfortably handle. A wedding buffet offers a lot of options, making people overeat and then struggle with bloating. (Shutterstock)

But the aftermath usually feels like an unwelcome hiccup in the celebrations, leaving you uncomfortably bloated after heavy feasting. Even if you spared no expense tasting the menu, everything from appetiser to dessert, your stomach may not share the same fervour.

To understand what may help ease the bloating, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Pavan Reddy Thondapu, HOD- medical gastroenterology at Arete Hospitals, who shared his insights, bringing practical tips and a simple strategy to enjoy feasts at social events without the post-meal bloating discomfort.



He pointed out these mistakes and shared how you can rectify them:



1. Pace problem

Slowly eat and maintain a healthy pace. (Pexels)

At social events, with such a wide variety of options, it is easy to get tempted to sample everything. Somehow, you move from one dish to another without even chewing properly. But the doctor warned about this habit. He said, “ Eating fast overwhelms the stomach, delays fullness signals, and increases acid reflux.”Dr Thondapu recommended, “Slow down. Put the spoon down between bites. Chewing well is one of the simplest ways to reduce post-meal heartburn.”



2. Mixing heavy foods all at once

Another mistake the doctor highlighted was piling too much food onto a single plate and eating very quickly. Dr Thondapu warned that combining fried starters, rich gravies, sweets and fizzy drinks in just one sitting may actually overwhelm the stomach and increase gas formation and leave you feeling bloated and uncomfortable. Instead, he suggested, “Go for smaller proportions, just don’t stack them all on one plate at the same time.”



3. Late-night eating and reclining

Most events and parties run late, and after eating so much, many people tend to lounge, sit back and even lie down. But the gastroenterologist cautioned, “It makes it easier for stomach acid to travel upwards, causing heartburn.” The better alternative is to take a short walk to aid digestion and stay upright for at least two hours after eating.



4. Carbonated drinks and ‘digestive’ add-ons

Avoid carbonated drinks!(Shutterstock)

A lot of soft drinks and sparkling waters are served at events to pair with snacks and appetisers. But the gastroenterologist urged caution, as they increase gas and abdominal pressure. While you may think they may help with bloating, Dr Thondapu warned they may actually worsen acid reflux.

One thing you can do is, as the gastroenterologist recommended, to drink warm water or mild herbal teas.



5. Emotional eating without real hunger

The penultimate mistake the doctor highlighted is reaching for food at functions simply out of boredom or other emotions. This is a major cause of overeating. Instead, he emphasised eating only when you are actually hungry and saying no to second helpings.



6. Tight clothing after meals

If you are wearing tight clothes, it may contribute to bloating. Dr Thondapu shared, “Tight waistbands increase pressure on the stomach, pushing acid upward. Wear comfortable clothes to events as your digestive system needs space to work.”

However, if heartburn shows up often, even after routine meals, the doctor urged seeking medical help as it may point to acid reflux, gastritis, or a food intolerance.



Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.



