Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 foods to beat bloating, dryness, dandruff and other winter woes

The winter season is notorious for bringing a range of common health and beauty concerns. From bloating and sluggish digestion to dry skin, dandruff, and cracked heels, the cold months can take a toll on your body in ways you might not even notice. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor, shared in her December 17 Instagram post 3 foods that can naturally help combat these winter woes and keep your body feeling nourished and balanced. (Also read: Surgeon shares after treating 1,000+ obesity patients, the ‘most common’ reason people fail to lose weight ) Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 must-have foods for a healthy winter. (Instagram)

If you’ve been experiencing regular winter issues, sleep loss, increased gas, bloating, hair fall, dandruff, dry skin, and cracked heels, then I have the perfect recipe for you,” says Rujuta. She further shares 3 local, seasonal, and traditional foods that are must-haves this winter.

1. Bajra – The winter millet

“Bajra is the millet of the winters. You can roll it into a roti, make laddus, or cook it into a rub, it’s delicious. It’s great for your bones, your brain, and it will help arrest hair fall quickly. If you’ve been running low on haemoglobin or feeling a bit low on energy, bajra is perfect for you,” Rujuta explains.

2. Unia – Seasonal vegetable medley

“Unia is a seasonal vegetable medley commonly made in regions like Mumbai, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. It’s a mix of tender pulses, wild and uncultivated vegetables, and root veggies. This is a must-have in winters,” she adds. “Try to include it at least once a fortnight. It’s the ultimate prebiotic, a tradition passed down by our grandmothers in the form of this wholesome winter recipe. If you don’t have unia in your region, any medley of tender pulses, root veggies, and wild vegetables will do.”

3. Dry coconut – The ultimate energy booster

“And finally, the ultimate rockstar, dry coconut. If you’ve been feeling lazy or finding it hard to get out of your rajai for a workout, this is the energy boost you need, not another caffeine drink,” Rujuta advises. “Dry coconut is packed with medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), the healthy fats that give you energy, help burn stubborn fat, smooth your skin, and leave you feeling calm and content. Make sure to include it this winter.”

Rujuta concludes, “These three foods are simple, traditional, and seasonal ways to stay healthy, energised, and glowing all winter long. Incorporate them into your diet and feel the difference.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.