Fitness coach shares ‘best diet to lose weight’ for men and women over 30 struggling with stubborn fat

Losing weight can feel tougher as you cross 30, with slower metabolism, busy schedules, and changing hormones making fitness a challenge. Fitness coach Lars Meidell shares in his September 18 Instagram post the most effective diet tips to help you shed pounds and stay healthy in your 30s and beyond. (Also read: Fitness coach says ‘I look and feel 10 years younger’, shares 10 anti-ageing foods he eats daily to stay youthful ) Fitness coach shares key diet tips for weight loss in your 30s and beyond. (Pixabay)

How do calories add up and cause weight gain over time

“This is 7,700 calories of chocolate,” Lars explains. “But there’s also 7,700 calories in 1kg of fat. This means you’d have to eat all of this chocolate on top of your maintenance calories to gain 1kg of fat. Doesn’t sound realistic to eat all of this in one day, does it?”

He adds, “So why is it that over time we gain weight even if we’re not eating huge amounts of food at once? The truth is, people get fat because calories add up gradually.”

Lars illustrates this with a simple example: “Here’s 550 calories worth of nuts, bread, and chocolate. If you just eat one of these portions on top of your maintenance calories for 14 days, you’ve gained 1kg of fat.”

What’s the key to losing stubborn fat

He advises, “You don’t have to cut out all the foods you love to live a healthy, happy, and sustainable life. But if you want to lose those stubborn love handles and achieve a toned, lean, flat stomach, you need to stop making mistakes like this.”

“To make it work, it’s crucial to know your daily calorie and protein goals, especially if you’re a man over 35. I’ve recorded a three-step guide showing how you can get the most effective nutrition plan,” concludes Lars.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.