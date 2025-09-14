Celebrity fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala shares 3 killer moves to burn love handles and sculpt your waistline

Shedding love handles can often feel like the toughest battle in fitness - no matter how much cardio you do, those stubborn inches around the waistline tend to linger. The key lies in targeting the obliques, the muscles that run along the sides of your core, while also building overall stability and strength. Fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala shared 3 exercises using kettlebells and medicine balls, that can help you shed those stubborn love handles.(Unsplash)

Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, who has worked with celebrities like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, has shared three high impact exercises that you can include in your workout routine, in case you are trying hard to lose those stubborn love handles. In an Instagram video posted on April 22, she shows the best exercises that engage your core to fire up the obliques, improve stability, and burn fat around the waistline - helping you sculpt a stronger, leaner midsection.

Kettlebell windmill

Yasmin suggests three sets of 12 reps each for maximum impact, helping you sculpt your waistline and shed those stubborn love handles. This exercise engages your entire core to balance your body, which strengthens the obliques, while also improving shoulder stability and hip mobility, according to USA Iron Kettlebells. To perform it, you stand with feet wide, hold a kettlebell overhead with a straight arm, then hinge at the hips, pushing them back while keeping the torso straight and looking up at the weight, allowing the other hand to slide down your leg for a deep stretch.

Kettlebell side bend + elbow to knee

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell in one hand while placing the other hand behind your head. First, bend your torso toward the kettlebell side for a side crunch. Then, drive the opposite knee up to meet the elbow of the raised arm, engaging your obliques and core with every rep. Yasmin recommends performing three sets of 12 repetitions.

Medicine ball twist

To perform this exercise, stand with your feet apart, planted firmly on the ground. Keeping your spine and shoulders straight, raise your arms towards the chest, while firmly gripping your medicine ball. Then, stabilising your core, twist your upper body from left to right and then back again. Yasmin advises repeating this exercise 12 times, over three sets for best results.

