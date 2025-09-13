Fitness trainer shares 5 tips to beat your workout slump and boost motivation: ‘Focus on consistency over intensity…’

Staying consistent with workouts can often feel like an uphill battle. Some days it’s long hours at work that drain your energy, while on others, it’s simply a lack of motivation that keeps you from moving. Missing a workout here and there is normal, but when skipped days start piling up, it becomes harder to maintain momentum. Fitness trainer stresses on consistency over intensity, when it comes to boosting workout motivation.(Unsplash)

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath has shared five practical tips designed to help those who struggle with staying consistent in their daily workouts. In an Instagram video posted on September 12, the fitness trainer outlined strategies to reignite workout motivation - from setting the right goals to finding a routine that truly fits your lifestyle, especially stressing on consistency over intensity.

‘Always something’ mindset

If you are struggling with consistency, Raj suggests adopting the ‘always something’ mindset instead of the ‘all or nothing’ mindset. The fitness trainer explains, “‘All or nothing’ means you either do a solid workout for an hour or you do nothing at all. The ‘always something’ mindset means there is always something that you can do for exercise.” It does not have to be structured gym routines or workout sessions - daily activities that include physical movement also helps. He suggests, “It could even be a walk, it could be a few flights of stairs, it could be just some body weight movements, but always something as opposed to nothing.”

Be unfussy

It is impractical to expect everything to go according to your plans all the time, even when it comes to working out. The fitness coach recommends being unfussy and doing whatever it takes to keep moving. He elaborates, “If you can't go to the gym, train at home. You don't feel like training at home, go for a run. You can't run, climb stairs. If you can't do any of that, go for a walk. Do some yoga. Hold a plank. But be unfussy. Get it done.”

Find something you enjoy

Raj suggests finding a routine that you enjoy because it is not sustainable if you have to push yourself to exercise every day. He advises, “What you need to do is to find something, any activity that you enjoy doing. And there is no judgment here. It can be strength training, it can be cardio, it can be sport, it can be dance, it can be anything you prefer. Regular movement is more important than specific types of movement.”

Performance-based goals

The trainer suggests having performance metrics and performance-based goals, instead of only counting body fat percentage or tracking body weight. “These metrics and these goals will motivate you to show up and do the work,” he explains, adding. “It'll make the process a lot more interesting as opposed to constantly worrying about whether you're losing weight or not.”

Never skip two days in a row

While it’s normal to miss a workout occasionally, Raj advises against skipping two days in a row. If you take a rest day, make sure to get moving the very next day. The trainer explains, “If you can do this, you will notice that the habit compounds and exercise becomes a regular part of your life and chances of you completely losing the plot becomes very very less.” It does not have to be intense training or anything unusual - but staying active and focusing on consistency instead of intensity helps.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.