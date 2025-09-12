Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
8 best steppers to shred your workouts like Shilpa Shetty for full body fitness at home

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 03:11 pm IST

Steppers are compact cardio equipment that tone legs, glutes, and core. Use them regularly at home to achieve full–body fitness inspired by Shilpa Shetty.

Looking for an effective way to shred your workouts at home? Steppers can help you by simulating stair climbing, offering a simple yet powerful way to strengthen lower-body muscles and improve your cardiovascular health. By engaging the legs, glutes, and core, they tone muscles while burning calories efficiently.

Boost your stamina and strengthen legs, glutes, and core with steppers, making full-body home workouts more effective.(Adobe )

Regular use may enhance stamina, endurance, and overall fitness, making workouts more results-driven. Ideal for those seeking low-impact, joint-friendly training, steppers allow varied resistance and step patterns for different fitness levels. This guide highlights the top 7 steppers on Amazon India to help you choose the right one, ensuring effective full-body workouts and supporting long-term health goals from home.

8 best steppers to shred your workout like Shilpa Shetty:

1.

Cockatoo Premium Professional Training Aerobic Stepper & Step Platform, Stepper For Exercise At Home With 3 Height Adjustments| Max Weight 250 Kg
The Cockatoo premium professional aerobic stepper provides an all-in-one fitness stepper, adjustable to three heights and with a weight capacity of 250 kg. It helps with step-ups, lunges, and side steps, making it ideal for supporting the core, leg toning, and cardio. With regular use, this stepper will increase stamina, burn calories, and make glutes and legs lean. Its robust construction guarantees low-impact exercises with safety, so it is ideal for anyone who wants to shed fat and stay fit at home.

2.

Sparnod Fitness SAS-1000 Aerobic Gym Stepper for Exercise at Home, Adjustable Height, Anti-Skid Surface, Supports up to 225 kg, Compact & Portable, Ideal for Cardio, Strength Training & Pilates Red
The Sparnod Fitness SAS-1000 aerobic stepper is compact and easy to use, offering effective workouts without taking up much space. It has an anti-skid surface and a weight capacity of 225 kg. It can also perform exercises such as step-ups, lunges, and side-steps. Suitable for cardio, strength training, and Pilates, it helps tighten the legs, glutes, and core and increase stamina. It is perfect for anyone aiming to burn calories, tone muscles, and achieve full-body fitness conveniently at home.

3.

Lifelong Polypropylene Exercise Fitness Stepper for Exercise Aerobics Stepper | Max Weight 200kg (Black & Grey)
The Lifelong polypropylene exercise stepper is designed to be light but strong, making it easy to move and store at home. The robust standing can hold 200 kg, making it safe and suitable for controlled exercises. It is ideal for step aerobics, lunges, and core workouts to increase calories burned and build strong legs, glutes, and balance. It is compact in size, which makes it suitable for whoever wants efficient, low-impact, full-body workouts in the comfort of their home.

 

4.

JAXPETY 27'' Fitness Aerobic Step Adjust 4" - 6"Exercise Stepper with Risers Home Gym (Black + Gray)
The JAXPETY 27-inch fitness aerobic stepper has variable heights of 4-6 inches, which allows it to be used in a home gym. It can be used with step-ups, lunges, and side-step exercises to tone legs, glutes, and core. Regular training improves endurance and strengthens the heart and general body coordination. It is also stable because of its non-slip, firm surface, which keeps it steady during progressive and result-driven fitness sessions.

5.

AGARO Aerobics Stepper, Adjustable Home Gym Exercise Fitness Stepper, Body Fitness, Polypropylene Material, Aerobics Stepper with 2 Height Level (10 - 15 Cm) Adjustments, Max Weight upto 200kg (Black & Red)
The AGARO Aerobics Stepper has two height levels (10-15 cm), which are adjustable and made of strong polypropylene, supporting up to 200 kg. Best used in step-ups, lunges, and side-steps, it builds strength in the legs, glutes, and core and improves stamina and cardiovascular fitness. This stepper is ideal to start with and keep yourself fit as it is a low-impact, small equipment yet burns calories effectively, helping in general body fitness and better stamina.

6.

Abb Initio Gym Aerobic Stepper by De Jure Fitness – Adjustable Height 4 & 6 Inches, Slip-Resistant, Shock Absorbing Platform, Durable Step Board for Home Workout, Supports 200KG (Yellow)
The Abb Initio Gym Aerobic Stepper by De Jure Fitness provides 4 and 6-inch variable heights, a shock-absorbing, slip-resistant platform, and a durable design with a maximum weight support of 200 kg. Use it as part of your exercise routine with step-ups, lateral steps, and lunges to engage legs, glutes, and core. It is safe equipment for perfect cardio and strengthening because its low intensity enhances energy levels, tones muscles, and helps with overall fitness at home.

7.

Boldfit Stepper For Exercise Professional Aerobic Step Platform Gym Equipment For Home Workout Adjustable Height Stepper Machine For Exercise At Home Non Slip Platform Step Max Weight 250kg Black
The Boldfit Professional Aerobic Stepper has adjustable height levels, a non-slip surface, and can support up to 250 kg. Its durable design can be used in dynamic exercises such as step-ups, lunges, and side steps, which are useful in training legs, glutes, and core muscles. Best used in cardiovascular and strength training exercises as well as endurance training, it increases stamina, energy levels, and overall fitness. It suits all those who want to improve body toning and adhere to regular workout schedules.

8.

XTRIM Aerobic Stepper for Exercise at Home, Support 250kg, Exercise Equipment for Home, Cardio Equipments for Home, 2 Height Adjustment, Anti-Skid Rubber Pads & Slip-Resistant Platform (Black & Grey)
The XTRIM Aerobic Stepper has two heights (10 and 15 cm) and four anti-skid rubber pads to enhance stability. Its non-slippery surface and 250 kg weight limit make it a stable partner in various exercises. It is best used in step-ups, lunges, and cardio circuits to tone legs, glutes, and core and increase stamina, providing a safer and more versatile choice to home fitness fans.

 

Similar stories for you:


8 best treadmills for a home gym: Explore our top picks and choose the right one to elevate your fitness routine today

Top 10 spin bikes under 10000 for home gym: Pedal away towards a fitter and healthier you

Best home gym equipment for the fitness junkies: Get fit and in shape at the comfort of your home

  • What are the benefits of using a stepper at home?

    Steppers tone legs, glutes, and core, improve stamina, and provide an effective cardio workout without bulky equipment.

  • Who should use a stepper for workouts?

    Beginners to advanced fitness enthusiasts can use steppers for low-impact cardio, strength training, and overall body toning.

  • How often should I include stepper workouts?

    2–4 times per week with proper rest supports muscle toning, endurance, and calorie burning.

  • Can steppers help achieve full-body fitness?

    Yes, combining step exercises with lunges, side-steps, and core work enhances overall strength, balance, and cardiovascular health.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
