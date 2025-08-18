Top 10 spin bikes under ₹10000 for home gym: Pedal away towards a fitter and healthier you
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 11:17 am IST
If you are into home gyms and wish to work towards a healthier and fitter you, then these top 10 spin bikes are just for you.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Cockatoo Ride-X-4.5 Spin Bike|Fully enclosed flywheel-4.5 Kg|Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 100 kg(Black-Grey) View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness BS-125 Spin Exercise Bike For Home Use,16Mm 6Kg Flywheel,Max User Weight 130Kg,LCD Display,2Pc Crank,Heart Rate Sensor,Knob Braking,Adjustable Foot Strap And Seat,Ipad Holder,Black View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
SPARNOD FITNESS SSB-08 Spin Bike Exercise Cycle For Home Gym With 8kg Flywheel, LED Display, Pulse Sensor, Adjustable Resistance, Silent Belt Drive,4-Way Adjustable Cushioned Seat And 2-Way Handlebar View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Lifelong Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 7Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance & Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home Workouts | Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (LLSBB49, White) View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Lifelong LLESB99 Exercise Spin Fitness Bike With 6kg Flywheel|Adjustable Resistance|LCD Monitor & Heart Rate Sensor For Home Use|Max User Weight: 90kg (1 Year Manufacturers Warranty) View Details
|
₹9,799
|
|
|
amazon basics Fusion Pro Spin Fitness Bike With Adjustable Cusioned Seat, 7 Kg Flywheel, Lcd Screen, Max User Weight 100 Kg, Multicolor View Details
|
₹6,389.12
|
|
|
Kobo Spin Fitness Bike with 6 Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance for Fitness at Home Workouts (Max Weight Capacity: 100 kg) (IMPORTED) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness BU-350 Exercise Spin Bike | 7KG Flywheel, 1 pc crank, Max user 130kg cardio cycle for home, Knob resistance, Adjustable Seat & Handlebars, LCD Display, ipad And mobile holder (Black) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
SPARNOD FITNESS SAB-05 Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym | Dual Action Stationary Bike for Full Body Workout | Adjustable Cushioned Seat with Backrest | Moving Handles & Anti-Skid Pedals View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
ELEV8 by Reach Apollo Spin Bike | 6.5 KG Flywheel | 8 Levels of Adjustable Resistance | Max User Weight 110 KG | LCD Monitor | Exercise Bike for Home Workout | 12 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹9,589
|
|
