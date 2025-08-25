8 best treadmills for a home gym: Explore our top picks and choose the right one to elevate your fitness routine today
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 06:24 pm IST
Find the right treadmill for your home gym that offers durability, space-saving design and smooth performance to keep your fitness goals on track.
Our Pick
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
PowerMax Fitness TDM-98 (4.0HP Peak) Motorized Treadmill With USB Connection, Home Use & Heart Rate Sensors View Details
|
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness TD-M1 (4HP Peak) Pre-installed Motorized Foldable Treadmill for Home Use | Manual-Incline Treadmill | Semi-Auto Lubrication | Multifunction Console LCD Display, BT, Speaker, MP3, AUX View Details
|
₹30,000
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness MFT-410 Non-electric Manual Treadmill Foldable, Multifunction (Jogger, Stepper, Twister, Push up Bar), 3-Level Incline, 120-kg Max User Weight - Ideal for Home Use View Details
|
|
|
|
Cockatoo SmartRun 4.0 4HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 16 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 120Kg,(DIY, Do It Yourself Installation),Black View Details
|
₹21,990
|
|
|
Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
Sparnod Fitness STH-3060 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use Foldable Under Desk fits Under Bed/Sofa. No Installation Required, 4 HP Peak Motor, 110kg User Weight View Details
|
₹23,499
|
|
|
Fitkit by Cult FT98 Steel (3HP Peak, Manual Incline) MaxWeight: 100kg Treadmill for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹13,499
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness WALKPAD 3HP Compact Motorized Treadmill for Home-Office use with Remote Control, Max User 110kg, Top Speed 10km/h, 1000x400mm Running Deck, LED Display, iPad & Mobile Holder View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
