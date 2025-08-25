Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
8 best treadmills for a home gym: Explore our top picks and choose the right one to elevate your fitness routine today

ByNivedita Mishra
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 06:24 pm IST

Find the right treadmill for your home gym that offers durability, space-saving design and smooth performance to keep your fitness goals on track.

PowerMax Fitness TDM-98 (4.0HP Peak) Motorized Treadmill With USB Connection, Home Use & Heart Rate Sensors View Details checkDetails

PowerMax Fitness TD-M1 (4HP Peak) Pre-installed Motorized Foldable Treadmill for Home Use | Manual-Incline Treadmill | Semi-Auto Lubrication | Multifunction Console LCD Display, BT, Speaker, MP3, AUX View Details checkDetails

₹30,000

PowerMax Fitness MFT-410 Non-electric Manual Treadmill Foldable, Multifunction (Jogger, Stepper, Twister, Push up Bar), 3-Level Incline, 120-kg Max User Weight - Ideal for Home Use View Details checkDetails

Cockatoo SmartRun 4.0 4HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 16 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 120Kg,(DIY, Do It Yourself Installation),Black View Details checkDetails

₹21,990

Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

Sparnod Fitness STH-3060 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use Foldable Under Desk fits Under Bed/Sofa. No Installation Required, 4 HP Peak Motor, 110kg User Weight View Details checkDetails

₹23,499

Fitkit by Cult FT98 Steel (3HP Peak, Manual Incline) MaxWeight: 100kg Treadmill for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

PowerMax Fitness WALKPAD 3HP Compact Motorized Treadmill for Home-Office use with Remote Control, Max User 110kg, Top Speed 10km/h, 1000x400mm Running Deck, LED Display, iPad & Mobile Holder View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

With today's lifestyle challenges, exercise has become a crucial health imperative. The pressures of work-life imbalance are affecting more people than ever before, making it difficult to find time for physical activity. Stepping out of the house to go to a gym is not always a possibility, which is why home gym equipment is becoming a welcome solution. Among all the available equipment, treadmills are arguably the most convenient and easiest to use, perfect for those who can afford to set up a personal home gym.

Upgrade your workouts with treadmills for home gym, blending comfort, durability, and convenience every single day.(Pexels)
For this reason, we've put together a list of some of the best treadmills for home use currently available on Amazon. This guide will help you find a suitable option to help you stay active and healthy from the comfort of your own home.

1.

PowerMax Fitness TDM-98 (4.0HP Peak) Motorized Treadmill With USB Connection, Home Use & Heart Rate Sensors
The PowerMax Fitness TDM-98 treadmill is designed for home workouts, combining power and ease of use. With a strong 4.0HP peak motor, heart rate sensors, and a USB connection for music, it keeps exercise engaging. Compact and foldable, it saves space while supporting daily fitness goals. Its sturdy build ensures safety, while smooth performance makes walking or running simple. Perfect for anyone wanting a reliable treadmill for home fitness.

Specifications

Brand
PowerMax Fitness
Colour
Black
Item Weight
30 kg (approx.)
Material
Alloy steel and plastic
Product Dimensions
147 x 61 x 25 cm
2.

PowerMax Fitness TD-M1 (4HP Peak) Pre-installed Motorized Foldable Treadmill for Home Use | Manual-Incline Treadmill | Semi-Auto Lubrication | Multifunction Console LCD Display, BT, Speaker, MP3, AUX
The PowerMax Fitness TD-M1 treadmill is a smart choice for home workouts, offering strength and convenience. With a 4HP peak motor, manual incline, and semi-auto lubrication, it ensures smooth running. The foldable design saves space, while the multifunction LCD console with Bluetooth, speaker, MP3, and AUX keeps exercise enjoyable. Built for safety and durability, this treadmill helps you stay fit at home with ease and comfort every day.

Specifications

Brand
PowerMax Fitness
Colour
Black
Item Weight
48 kg (approx.)
Material
Alloy steel and plastic
Product Dimensions
154 x 70 x 29 cm
3.

PowerMax Fitness MFT-410 Non-electric Manual Treadmill Foldable, Multifunction (Jogger, Stepper, Twister, Push up Bar), 3-Level Incline, 120-kg Max User Weight - Ideal for Home Use
The PowerMax Fitness MFT-410 is a non-electric manual treadmill designed for simple home workouts. With multifunction features like jogger, stepper, twister, and push-up bar, it offers a complete exercise routine. The 3-level incline adds variety, while its foldable design saves space. Strong and durable, it supports up to 120 kg user weight. This treadmill is perfect for those seeking an affordable, power-free, and effective way to stay active at home.

Specifications

Brand
PowerMax Fitness
Colour
Black
Item Weight
45 kg (approx.)
Material
Alloy steel and plastic
Product Dimensions
142 x 61 x 125 cm
4.

Cockatoo SmartRun 4.0 4HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 16 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 120Kg,(DIY, Do It Yourself Installation),Black
The Cockatoo SmartRun 4.0 treadmill is built for effective home workouts with a 4HP peak DC motor. Offering speeds up to 16 km/hr and a 3-level manual incline, it helps improve stamina and strength. With a strong frame supporting up to 120 kg, it is both safe and durable. The DIY installation makes setup simple, while its foldable design saves space, making it a practical choice for everyday fitness at home.

Specifications

Brand
Cockatoo
Colour
Black
Item Weight
50 kg (approx.)
Material
Alloy steel and plastic
Product Dimensions
154 x 70 x 29 cm
5.

Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty
The Fitkit by Cult FT200M treadmill is designed for home fitness, combining power and comfort. With a 4.5HP peak motor, auto incline, and speeds up to 16 km/hr, it supports effective workouts. It includes a massager for relaxation after exercise, making it a versatile choice. Built with safety and durability in mind, it can hold up to 110 kg. Compact and foldable, this treadmill saves space while offering a smooth, easy workout experience.

Specifications

Brand
Fitkit by Cult
Colour
Black
Item Weight
60 kg (approx.)
Material
Alloy steel and plastic
Product Dimensions
165 x 77 x 29 cm
6.

Sparnod Fitness STH-3060 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use
The Sparnod Fitness STH-3060 is an ultra-slim 2-in-1 treadmill, perfect for walking or light jogging at home. With its foldable design, it easily fits under a bed, sofa, or desk, saving space. Powered by a 4HP peak motor, it supports up to 110 kg user weight and requires no installation. Simple, compact, and convenient, this treadmill is ideal for maintaining fitness while working or relaxing at home.

Specifications

Brand
Sparnod Fitness
Colour
Black
Item Weight
25 kg (approx.)
Material
Alloy steel and plastic
Product Dimensions
130 x 56 x 12 cm
7.

Fitkit by Cult FT98 Steel (3HP Peak, Manual Incline) MaxWeight: 100kg Treadmill for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty
The Fitkit by Cult FT98 treadmill is a sturdy and reliable choice for home workouts. With a 3HP peak motor and manual incline, it supports smooth walking and running sessions. Built with a strong steel frame, it can handle up to 100 kg user weight. Compact and foldable, it saves space while ensuring durability. Easy to use and backed by a 1-year warranty, it’s a simple way to stay fit at home.

Specifications

Brand
Fitkit by Cult
Colour
Black
Item Weight
31 kg (approx.)
Material
Steel and plastic
Product Dimensions
154 x 69 x 29 cm
8.

PowerMax Fitness WALKPAD 3HP Compact Motorized Treadmill for Home-Office use with Remote Control, Max User 110kg, Top Speed 10km/h, 1000x400mm Running Deck, LED Display, iPad & Mobile Holder
The PowerMax Fitness Walkpad is a compact motorised treadmill, perfect for home or office use. With a 3HP motor, it supports speeds up to 10 km/h and a maximum user weight of 110 kg. Its slim foldable design makes storage easy, while the LED display tracks progress clearly. Added features like remote control, iPad and mobile holder make workouts simple, convenient, and enjoyable for daily fitness without taking up much space.

Specifications

Brand
PowerMax Fitness
Item Weight
28 kg (approx.)
Material
Alloy steel and plastic
Product Dimensions
125 x 55 x 14 cm
Colour
Black
7 best treadmill brands in India to burn calories: Top picks to support your health goals

  • Is a treadmill good for home workouts?

    Yes, it helps improve fitness, stamina, and weight management conveniently at home.

  • How much space does a home treadmill need?

    Most foldable models fit in compact spaces and can be stored under a bed or against a wall.

  • What is the ideal motor power for home treadmills?

    A 2.5HP to 4HP motor is usually enough for walking, jogging, or light running.

  • Can a treadmill support heavy users?

    Yes, most home treadmills support 100–120 kg, but always check the maximum user weight.

  • Do treadmills need regular maintenance?

    Yes, basic care like belt lubrication and cleaning ensures smooth and long-lasting performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
