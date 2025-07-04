7 best treadmill brands in India to burn calories: Top picks to support your health goals

Are you still caught up in the idea that a fancy gym membership is the only way to burn calories effectively and stay fit? Sometimes, the simplest solution is right at home. A treadmill offers one of the most effective ways to torch calories, improve cardiovascular health, and build endurance. From walking at a steady pace to high-intensity interval training, treadmill workouts can be tailored to any fitness level, which makes them ideal for both beginners and seasoned runners. Consistent use not only accelerates fat loss but also boosts metabolism, helping you stay in shape with minimal impact on your joints. With the right treadmill, every step brings you closer to your fitness goals. Check out the best treadmill brands in India to support your journey. Include the best treadmill to your home gym and support your fitness goals.(Adobe Stock)

7 best treadmill brands in India

Incline walking (12-3-30) burns more fat (40%) than self-paced running (33%), which makes it more effective for fat loss despite similar calorie burn, as per a study published in the International Journal of Exercise Science. Explore these best treadmill brands in India:

Loading Suggestions...

Burn calories efficiently at home with the PowerMax TDM-96, which features a powerful 4HP peak motor and a 3-level incline for enhanced fat burn. The shock-absorbing belt of the best treadmill brands in India ensures joint-friendly workouts, while Bluetooth connectivity keeps you engaged. With 12 preset programs and a real-time heart rate monitor, this treadmill for home is ideal for weight loss, endurance, and heart health, which makes it perfect for compact spaces with foldable storage.

Specifications Motor 4 HP Peak DC Preset programs 12 Incline 3-level manual Max user weight 110 kg Click Here to Buy PowerMax Fitness TDM-96 (4HP Peak) Motorised Treadmill for Home Use [ Max User Wt. 110kg | LCD Display | Bluetooth for Music & Mobile App | 3 Level Manual Incline ] Free (DIY) Installation Assistance

Loading Suggestions...

Achieve your weight loss goals with the Cockatoo SmartRun 3.5 treadmill. It features a 3.5HP peak motor and a 3-level manual incline to help intensify calorie burn, while the 12 built-in programs support personalised fat-burning routines. With speeds up to 14 km/h and a 120 kg capacity, the best treadmill for home use is great for walking and running. The clear display keeps you on track, and its durable frame supports daily home workouts.

Specifications Motor 3.5 HP Peak (2 HP Continuous) Preset programs 12 (P1–P12) Incline 3-level manual Max user weight 120 kg (recommended: 90 kg for running) Click Here to Buy Cockatoo SmartRun3.5 3.5HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 16 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 120Kg,(DIY, Do It Yourself Installation)

Loading Suggestions...

Support your health goals with the MAXPRO PTM405M, a multifunction treadmill that features a 4.5HP motor, massager, and incline settings. Ideal for full-body weight loss, this treadmill supports fat-burning workouts with its wide speed range, 12 preset modes, and FitShow app connectivity. The cushioned belt minimizes joint stress, while the foldable design with soft-drop system makes it a smart fit for home gyms.

Specifications Motor 4.5 HP Peak DC Preset programs 12 + H1–H3 Incline 3-level manual Max user weight 110 kg Click Here to Buy MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use

Loading Suggestions...

Perfect for low-impact fat burning, the Lifelong LLTM162 is a compact under-desk treadmill designed for consistent calorie burn throughout the day. With a 2HP peak motor and shock-absorbing belt, the best treadmill brands in India offer a quiet, joint-friendly workout. It is great for beginners or busy professionals as it supports walking-based weight loss and cardiovascular health while fitting easily under desks or beds for space-saving convenience.

Specifications Motor 2 HP Peak DC Preset programs Not specified Incline Not available Max user weight 110 kg Click Here to Buy Lifelong Treadmill LLTM162 Fit Pro 2HP Peak DC Motorized|Under Desk Treadmill| Home Workout | Max Speed 8 Km/Hr | Walking Pad | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Black

Loading Suggestions...

Maximize fat burn and cardio results with Sparnod STH-1200. This home gym equipment comes with a 4HP peak motor and manual incline settings that challenge your endurance and promote steady calorie burning. Equipped with 12 preset workouts and heart rate sensors, it keeps you in the optimal fat-burning zone. The Hi-Fi speaker, folding design, and large running surface make it a comfortable and practical choice for home weight loss routines.

Specifications Motor 4 HP Peak DC (2.5 HP continuous) Preset programs 12 (P1–P12) Incline 3-level manual Max user weight 110 kg (recommended: 85 kg for running) Click Here to Buy Sparnod Fitness STH-1200 Motorized Treadmill for Home Use, 4 HP Peak DC Motor, 12 km/hr Speed, 110 kg Max User Weight, 12 Preset Workouts, Manual Incline, Hi-Fi Speaker, Safety Key

Loading Suggestions...

Sculpt your body with the Fitkit by Cult 10K treadmill. Powered by a 4HP peak motor and designed with a 2-level incline, this at-home gym equipment is ideal for intense fat-burning workouts at home. It features 12 preset programs, a spacious running deck, and FitShow app support, which helps you stay consistent on your weight loss journey. Its hydraulic fold system ensures space-saving convenience.

ALSO READ: Best pickleball paddles for low-impact exercises: Get fit without joint pain with our top 8 picks

Specifications Motor 4 HP Peak DC (2.5 HP continuous) Preset programs 12 Incline 2-level manual Max user weight 120 kg (recommended: 100 kg) Click Here to Buy Fitkit by Cult 10K 2.5HP (4HP Peak) Brushless Motorized Treadmill (Max Weight: 120 Kg, Manual Incline) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty(Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Push your calorie burn to the max with the Durafit Vigor Pro, boasting a 6HP peak BLDC motor and 25 auto incline levels for powerful fat-burning sessions. Its wide running belt and gel cushioning provide comfort during intense workouts. With speeds up to 18 km/h and 12 preset programs, the best treadmill brands in India are built for serious weight loss and performance training at home.

Specifications Motor 6 HP Peak BLDC Preset programs 12 Incline 25-level auto incline Max user weight 150 kg (120 kg for running) Click Here to Buy 91-Durafit Vigor Pro Multifunction 6 HP Peak BLDC Hydraulic Foldable Treadmill | 25 Level Auto Incline |18 Km/HrMax Speed | Max User Weight 150 Kg | DIY

Top features of the best treadmill brands in India:

Best treadmill brands Max speed Installation type Foldability PowerMax TDM-96 12 km/h Free DIY Installation Assistance Hydraulic Softdrop Folding System Cockatoo SmartRun 3.5 14 km/h DIY (Do It Yourself) Installation Foldable MAXPRO PTM405M 14 km/h 90% Pre-installed + Video Call Support Soft Drop Hydraulic Folding System Lifelong LLTM162 Fit Pro 8 km/h DIY Installation Foldable, fits under desk/bed Sparnod STH-1200 12 km/h DIY, Paid Onsite Available ( ₹ 549) Foldable with Wheels Fitkit by Cult 10K 14 km/h Post-Delivery Support via Call Hydraulic Foldable Durafit Vigor Pro 18 km/h 80% Pre-installed + Video Call Support Hydraulic Soft-Drop Folding System

What are the health benefits of using the best treadmill brands in India?

1. Effective calorie burning: Using the best treadmill for home use may help burn calories efficiently. They support fat loss and make it easier to maintain a calorie deficit for weight reduction.

2. Supports weight loss goals: Consistent use of a treadmill, especially with incline or interval training, accelerates weight loss by increasing heart rate and boosting metabolism.

3. Improves cardiovascular health: Walking or running on a treadmill strengthens the heart, lowers blood pressure, and enhances overall cardiovascular endurance.

4. Low-impact joint-friendly workouts: Modern treadmills offer shock absorption, reducing stress on knees and joints compared to outdoor running.

5. Boosts mood and energy levels: Treadmill workouts release endorphins, which can improve mental well-being, reduce stress, and increase daily energy levels.

How to choose the best treadmill brands in India?

When choosing the best treadmill brands in India, consider motor power, weight capacity, and speed range for your fitness goals.

Look for shock absorption, incline settings, and running surface size for joint comfort and effective workouts.

Check if the brand offers good after-sales service, warranty, and easy installation support.

Read user reviews and look for app connectivity features as it can also help guide your choice.

Opt for brands that balance performance, durability, and value, especially if you are going to use the treadmill regularly at home.

Similar articles for you:

10 best treadmills for home use: Level up your cardio game with our top-rated picks

International Yoga Day Sale: Yoga mats, blocks, wheels and more at up to 70% off to level up your practice

Best whey protein to support lean muscle growth: 8 top picks to try in June 2025

Frequently asked questions Can I lose weight using a treadmill? Yes, regular treadmill workouts with a calorie deficit can effectively support weight loss by burning fat, boosting metabolism, and improving overall cardiovascular health.

How long should I walk on a treadmill daily? Walking for 30-45 minutes a day at a moderate pace is ideal for general fitness, weight management, and improving heart health. Aim for at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Is incline walking better than flat walking? Yes, incline walking increases calorie burn, targets different muscle groups, and enhances cardiovascular endurance more effectively than flat walking.

Can beginners use treadmills safely at home? Absolutely. Start at a slow pace, use safety features like handrails and safety keys, and gradually increase speed or incline as your fitness improves.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.