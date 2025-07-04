7 best treadmill brands in India to burn calories: Top picks to support your health goals

From weight loss to wellness, the best treadmill for home use can help you feel stronger every day. Check out these top-rated picks.
Our Pick
Best overall product
Budget-friendly option
FAQs
Our Picks
Product
Rating
Price
Best overall product
PowerMax Fitness TDM-96 (4HP Peak) Motorised Treadmill for Home Use [ Max User Wt. 110kg | LCD Display | Bluetooth for Music & Mobile App | 3 Level Manual Incline ] Free (DIY) Installation Assistance View Details
MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details
Are you still caught up in the idea that a fancy gym membership is the only way to burn calories effectively and stay fit? Sometimes, the simplest solution is right at home. A treadmill offers one of the most effective ways to torch calories, improve cardiovascular health, and build endurance. From walking at a steady pace to high-intensity interval training, treadmill workouts can be tailored to any fitness level, which makes them ideal for both beginners and seasoned runners. Consistent use not only accelerates fat loss but also boosts metabolism, helping you stay in shape with minimal impact on your joints. With the right treadmill, every step brings you closer to your fitness goals. Check out the best treadmill brands in India to support your journey.
7 best treadmill brands in India
Incline walking (12-3-30) burns more fat (40%) than self-paced running (33%), which makes it more effective for fat loss despite similar calorie burn, as per a study published in the International Journal of Exercise Science. Explore these best treadmill brands in India:
Burn calories efficiently at home with the PowerMax TDM-96, which features a powerful 4HP peak motor and a 3-level incline for enhanced fat burn. The shock-absorbing belt of the best treadmill brands in India ensures joint-friendly workouts, while Bluetooth connectivity keeps you engaged. With 12 preset programs and a real-time heart rate monitor, this treadmill for home is ideal for weight loss, endurance, and heart health, which makes it perfect for compact spaces with foldable storage.
Achieve your weight loss goals with the Cockatoo SmartRun 3.5 treadmill. It features a 3.5HP peak motor and a 3-level manual incline to help intensify calorie burn, while the 12 built-in programs support personalised fat-burning routines. With speeds up to 14 km/h and a 120 kg capacity, the best treadmill for home use is great for walking and running. The clear display keeps you on track, and its durable frame supports daily home workouts.
Support your health goals with the MAXPRO PTM405M, a multifunction treadmill that features a 4.5HP motor, massager, and incline settings. Ideal for full-body weight loss, this treadmill supports fat-burning workouts with its wide speed range, 12 preset modes, and FitShow app connectivity. The cushioned belt minimizes joint stress, while the foldable design with soft-drop system makes it a smart fit for home gyms.
Perfect for low-impact fat burning, the Lifelong LLTM162 is a compact under-desk treadmill designed for consistent calorie burn throughout the day. With a 2HP peak motor and shock-absorbing belt, the best treadmill brands in India offer a quiet, joint-friendly workout. It is great for beginners or busy professionals as it supports walking-based weight loss and cardiovascular health while fitting easily under desks or beds for space-saving convenience.
Maximize fat burn and cardio results with Sparnod STH-1200. This home gym equipment comes with a 4HP peak motor and manual incline settings that challenge your endurance and promote steady calorie burning. Equipped with 12 preset workouts and heart rate sensors, it keeps you in the optimal fat-burning zone. The Hi-Fi speaker, folding design, and large running surface make it a comfortable and practical choice for home weight loss routines.
Sculpt your body with the Fitkit by Cult 10K treadmill. Powered by a 4HP peak motor and designed with a 2-level incline, this at-home gym equipment is ideal for intense fat-burning workouts at home. It features 12 preset programs, a spacious running deck, and FitShow app support, which helps you stay consistent on your weight loss journey. Its hydraulic fold system ensures space-saving convenience.
Push your calorie burn to the max with the Durafit Vigor Pro, boasting a 6HP peak BLDC motor and 25 auto incline levels for powerful fat-burning sessions. Its wide running belt and gel cushioning provide comfort during intense workouts. With speeds up to 18 km/h and 12 preset programs, the best treadmill brands in India are built for serious weight loss and performance training at home.
Yes, regular treadmill workouts with a calorie deficit can effectively support weight loss by burning fat, boosting metabolism, and improving overall cardiovascular health.
How long should I walk on a treadmill daily?
Walking for 30-45 minutes a day at a moderate pace is ideal for general fitness, weight management, and improving heart health. Aim for at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Is incline walking better than flat walking?
Yes, incline walking increases calorie burn, targets different muscle groups, and enhances cardiovascular endurance more effectively than flat walking.
Can beginners use treadmills safely at home?
Absolutely. Start at a slow pace, use safety features like handrails and safety keys, and gradually increase speed or incline as your fitness improves.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.