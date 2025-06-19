International Yoga Day Sale: Yoga mats, blocks, wheels and more at up to 70% off to level up your practice

Yoga is a practice that nurtures the body, calms the mind, and brings you closer to inner balance. Its benefits go far beyond the mat, from improving flexibility and posture to reducing stress and boosting mental clarity. That is why International Yoga Day holds such significance, a global celebration of mindfulness, movement, and holistic well-being. It is a reminder to pause, breathe, and reconnect with yourself. And to support your practice, Amazon is offering up to 70% off on a wide range of yoga props during its special International Yoga Day Sale. What's more? You can choose from brands like Lifelong, Wiselife, TEGO, Boldfit and more. From deepening your flow to helping you start out, the best yoga props can elevate every stretch, pose, and breath, which can make your journey more grounded, supported, and rewarding. Celebrate International Yoga Day with these best yoga props.(Adobe Stock)

Best yoga accessories: Top 10 picks

This International Yoga Day, add the best yoga props to your at-home studio and practice like a pro.

Designed for optimal alignment and comfort, the best yoga mat from Wiselife features guided posture lines and premium TPE material for excellent grip. Its extra-large size and 6mm thickness provide joint support and stability, making it perfect for balance-focused yoga styles. The set includes a carry strap and yoga strap for enhanced portability and flexibility training. Ideal for home or studio use, this yoga mat in India ensures a grounded, structured, and confident yoga experience every time.

Specifications Material Thermoplastic Elastomers Special feature Non-slip, portable

Perfect for improving flexibility, posture, and range of motion, this Boldfit yoga strap is made from strong, soft polyester cotton. Its D-ring buckle ensures a secure hold, allowing you to safely deepen stretches and maintain poses. Lightweight and durable, the best yoga belt supports both beginners and advanced practitioners. It is ideal for yoga, Pilates, or physiotherapy, which helps build a more flexible, aligned body, making it a must-have addition to any yoga routine.

Specifications Material Cotton Special feature Adjustable D-ring

The TEGO Stance mat offers two textures in one - sticky on one side with posture guides and grippy on the other with a honeycomb texture. Ideal for both yoga and functional workouts, this reversible mat helps you explore new styles with precision. It is made from PVC with antimicrobial protection and a closed-cell design to prevent sweat absorption. With thoughtful extras like a carry bag and joint-friendly 5mm thickness, this mat supports hygiene, alignment, and portability.

Specifications Material Polyvinyl Chloride Foam Special feature Antimicrobial protection

This yoga block and strap combo by FEGSY supports better balance, flexibility, and alignment during practice. Made from high-density EVA foam, the best yoga blocks offer firm yet comfortable support, while the strap helps deepen stretches. It is lightweight and travel-friendly, which makes it perfect for building strength or modifying poses safely. Whether you are working on splits or seated twists, these best yoga props add versatility and stability to every yoga session at home or in the studio.

Specifications Material Foam Special feature Easy to travel

Create your own yoga zone with this durable interlocking puzzle mat. Made from high-density EVA foam, this best yoga props for beginners provide a cushioned, non-slip surface for safe and comfortable practice. Spanning 24 sq ft, it is ideal for both yoga and floor workouts, offering noise reduction and joint support. This lightweight and easy-to-assemble prop is perfect for small spaces and home gyms. Moreover, it protects your floor and enhances stability, which makes it a functional base for your wellness routine.

Specifications Material Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Product care instruction Hand wash only

This anti-burst gym ball from Boldfit is a versatile prop for yoga, Pilates, pregnancy workouts, and more. Its textured, non-slip surface ensures safe movement while improving balance, posture, and core strength. Durable and easy to inflate with the included foot pump, it supports various body types and exercises. Ideal for full-body workouts, rehab, or stretching, this gym ball enhances stability training and adds dynamic strength to your fitness routine at home or in the gym.

Specifications Special feature Non-slip surface Material Thick anti-burst PVC layer

Target deep muscle tension and improve flexibility with the Wiselife Yoga Wheel. Designed for backbends, core strength, and spinal decompression, the best yoga wheel is perfect for relieving daily back pain and opening the chest. It is made from durable, sweat-resistant materials, which offer stability and comfort during intense poses. This lightweight and portable wheel fits seamlessly into your routine, which makes it your go-to prop for deeper, supported movement.

Specifications Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Special feature Sweat-resistant

The Strauss yoga towel combines ultra-absorbent microfiber with anti-slip silicone grip, ensuring stability even in the sweatiest sessions. Perfect for hot yoga, pilates, or travel, it keeps your mat dry, clean, and bacteria-free. This lightweight and quick-drying towel may enhance hygiene and safety during intense flows. Designed to fit most standard mats, this towel sticks in place and absorbs moisture instantly, which makes it an essential prop for a confident and slip-free yoga practice anywhere.

Specifications Material Polycotton Special feature Durable

Make yoga fun and safe for kids with this panda-themed mat by Fitness Mantra. Designed for little yogis, the best yoga mat for kids features playful animal prints to keep children engaged. The non-toxic, cushioned surface provides comfort and joint support, while the non-slip texture ensures stability during poses. Sized just right for kids and easy to carry, it is perfect for school, travel, or home. It is a delightful way to introduce children to yoga, mindfulness, and healthy movement.

Specifications Material Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Special feature Non-slip

Designed to protect your joints, the Strauss knee and elbow pads offer extra cushioning for floor-based poses, meditation, and pilates. It is made from high-density foam with a non-slip surface, which helps provide stability and comfort even on hard surfaces. Portable and easy to clean, they are perfect for use on any mat or flooring. This must-have for sensitive knees or wrists may enhance your practice by reducing strain and improving focus on form.

Specifications Material Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Special feature Lightweight, portable

Top features of the best yoga props:

Best yoga props Material Special features Benefits Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap Premium TPE Material Alignment lines, Extra large size (72x24 inches), Two-sided textured non-slip surface, Includes yoga mat carry strap Guided alignment, superior grip & durability, optimal cushioning (6mm), accommodates taller/larger body types, portable & lightweight. Boldfit Yoga Belt for Women and Men Soft and sturdy polyester cotton material Adjustable D-ring buckles, Extra sturdy stitching, Non-elastic band Optimal resistance & stability, extremely durable, won't tear/break, improves flexibility & posture, can be used for physical therapy, machine washable. TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat PVC (free from lead and 6 most harmful phthalates) TEGO GuideAlign Design (mandala, straight line, 45-degree references), Truly Reversible (sticky side with GuideAlign, ultra-tactile honeycomb surface), Closed Cell Construction, Antimicrobial Protection, Comes with Yoga Mat Holder Bag Helps with posture alignment, offers different grip textures for varied workouts, prevents sweat absorption & odor, easy on joints, light to carry, hygienic, durable. FEGSY High Density Foam Yoga Block Brick Set of 2 with Yoga Strap High-density and sturdy EVA foam Set of 2 blocks, Beveled edges, Includes yoga strap Promotes better balance, proper alignment, deeper poses, comfortable foundation, firm & easy grip, lightweight, non-slip (even when sweaty), easy to travel. AmazonBasics Puzzle Exercise Mat with EVA Foam Interlocking Tiles Durable, high-density EVA foam material Interlocking tiles (6 tiles + 12 border edges), Spans 24 sq ft, Non-skid textured surface, Free from toxic phthalates, Easy to assemble/disassemble Enhances grip & ensures safety, easy to clean, ideal for gym/indoor exercises, versatile, easy to store. Boldfit Gym Ball for Exercise Anti Burst Exercise Ball with Foot Pump High quality PVC material Anti-burst & slow deflation, Non-slip surface (with non-slip lines and horizontal ribs), Comes with foot pump Reduces injury risk, safe for use anywhere, multiple uses (Pilates, Yoga, stretching, birthing ball), easy to inflate, stable & firm grip. WISELIFE Yoga Wheel For Men & Women High-quality, durable material (implied sturdy plastic core with padding) Sweat resistant padding, Optimal size (12.75x5.75 inch), Slip resistance texture Relieves chronic back pain, improves yoga postures (back bends, stretching), sturdy & safe, comfortable, portable & lightweight, does not retain unpleasant scents. Strauss Anti-Slip Yoga Towel 100% microfiber (with international technique DTY) Silicone sticky flower bumps design, Super absorbent, Non-slip design, Instant cooling, Moisture-wicking Outperforms cotton/microfiber in dust/sweat absorption, prevents sliding, versatile for various activities (hot yoga, Pilates, picnic), no bleeding of color. Fitness Mantra® Pro Kids Panda Design Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap Non-toxic, child-safe materials (implied foam-like for cushioning) Engaging animal prints, Cushioned & comfortable, Non-slip surface, Suitable size for kids (2x4 feet), Includes carrying strap Visually appealing to kids, safe for use, protects joints, provides support, stable & prevents slipping, appropriately sized for children, lightweight & portable. Strauss Yoga Knee & Elbow Cushion Pad Set of 2** High-density foam (rubber implied for material) Set of 2, 2 cm thickness, Extra strength non-slip surface grips, Textured surface

How to choose the best yoga props?

1. Know your practice level: Beginners may benefit from props like blocks, straps, or bolsters for support, while advanced users might need tools to deepen stretches or refine alignment.

2. Material and quality: Choose eco-friendly, durable materials like TPE, EVA foam, or cotton that offer good grip, stability, and long-term use without slipping or tearing.

3. Comfort and size: Yoga mats should offer adequate cushioning (5–6mm) and be long or wide enough for your height. Props like blocks or wheels should feel stable and comfortable during use.

4. Purpose of use: Identify your goal. Whether it is improving flexibility, posture, recovery, or meditation, pick props that align with those specific needs.

5. Portability and maintenance: Opt for lightweight, easy-to-clean props if you plan to carry them to class or travel. Portability matters for on-the-go yoga sessions.

Frequently asked questions Why are yoga props important for beginners? They offer support, improve alignment, and prevent injuries, which makes poses safer and more accessible, especially for those starting out.

What props are essential for home yoga practice? A good yoga mat, blocks, a strap, and a towel can greatly enhance comfort, stability, and posture in home sessions.

How can I celebrate International Yoga Day at home? International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. To celebrate it, set up a calm space, use your props, follow an online session, and focus on mindful, purposeful movements.

How do I know which yoga mat is best for me? Consider your height, mat thickness, material grip, and comfort level, especially for balance, joint support, and long sessions.

