Best treadmills to keep you moving in a small apartment: Our top 8 options

Living in a bustling city comes with its perks, but space isn’t one of them. Most 1BHK apartments are compact, making it tough to fit in extra essentials, let alone a home gym. But your fitness goals shouldn’t take a backseat just because you have a small space. Thanks to modern, foldable treadmills, squeezing in the exercise equipment has never been easier. Whether you want to stay active between Zoom calls, lose weight, or build stamina, these space-saving treadmills are quiet, sleek, and smart enough to slide under the bed or tuck into a corner. In this guide, we have handpicked the best treadmills for 1BHK apartments, so you can build your dream fitness zone, even in a shoebox-sized space. Use the best treadmill to support your fitness goals.(Adobe Stock)

8 best treadmills for small spaces

Here are some of the best treadmills for home use that can benefit your health:

Loading Suggestions...

Compact and powerful, the PowerMax TD-N1 is ideal for small homes. This best treadmill for home use comes with a 4HP peak motor and 12 preset workouts to suit both joggers and runners. Weighing just 35 kg, it folds vertically and occupies less than 0.2 sq. m. It is built with premium components from global brands that offer great durability. The safety key adds extra protection, while the user-friendly interface and 3-year motor warranty make it a smart, long-lasting investment for urban users.

Specifications Max speed 12 km/hr Max user weight 90 kg (100 kg capacity, 25 kg buffer recommended) Pre-set workout 12 Features MCU from ST Microelectronics, LED drive clip, touching key clip, IGBT LED drive clip, static wire, Bluetooth Click Here to Buy PowerMax Fitness TD-N1(4HP Peak) Motorized Treadmill for Home,Max Speed 12km/hr, Max User Weight 90kg,12 Pre-Set Workout,Compact Vertical Foldable,3 Year Motor & Lifetime Frame Warranty,Do it Yourself

Loading Suggestions...

Perfect for light jogging and walking, the Cockatoo WP-200 treadmill fits effortlessly into 1 BHK spaces with its compact footprint and folding design. This best treadmill brand is powered by a 1.5HP motor (3HP peak), which supports up to 110 kg. The treadmill includes a spacious 950mm x 380mm running area and a safety-focused remote operation. Backed by a 3-year frame warranty, it is a great choice for anyone seeking quiet workouts, DIY setup, and convenient under-desk cardio without sacrificing performance.

Specifications Continuous HP 1.5 HP Max speed 8 km/hr Max user wieght 90 kg (running), 110 kg (walking) Click Here to Buy Cockatoo WP-200 1.5HP - 3HP Peak Motorized Treadmill, Walking Pad for Home, Foldable Treadmill, Max Speed- 8 Km/Hr, Max Weight 110 Kg (DIY, Do It Yourself Installation Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Lifelong FitPro LLTM09AD offers gym-level features in a compact body. Designed for Indian homes, this 4HP peak motor treadmill supports 110 kg and reaches 12 km/h. Enjoy a 3-level incline, 12 preset workouts, Bluetooth, and stereo speakers. Its hydraulic folding saves 70% of space, which makes it ideal for 1 BHK setups. With shock absorption and a wide anti-skid belt, your joints stay protected. The soft-drop design, free installation, and 2-year motor warranty add value.

Specifications Max speed 12 km/hr Max user weight 110 kg Pre-set workouts 12 Click Here to Buy Lifelong FitPro LLTM09AD 4HP Peak Motorized Treadmill for Home I Bluetooth & Speakers I 3-Level Manual Incline I 12 Preset Workouts, Foldable Soft-Drop, 110 kg Max, Free Install | 2-Yr Motor Warranty

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for both walking and jogging, the Maxpro PTMX1 is perfect for compact homes. A 2HP peak DC motor powers your sessions quietly, with speeds from 1 to 8 km/h. Control everything via remote, and monitor your stats on the LED display. Its shock-absorbing belt ensures low impact, while wheels offer easy movement. Holding up to 90 kg, this best treadmill brand in India is a smart, space-saving choice.

Specifications Max speed 8 km/hr Max user weight 90 Connectivity/features Remote Control, LED Display Click Here to Buy WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorised Treadmill with Free Diet Plan| Under Desk Foldable Treadmill|Home Workout|Max Speed 8 Km/Hr|Remote Control|Led Display, Grey

Loading Suggestions...

Simple, effective, and ultra-compact, the Sparnod STH-550 treadmill is perfect for small apartments. This manual treadmill needs no electricity and folds down to just 108x40x17 cm. It features a 5-layer anti-skid belt, manual incline, and a robust steel frame with shock absorption. Track your workout in real-time and hold your phone while walking or jogging. At only 15 kg, it is easy to move and store.

ALSO READ: Cross trainer for home: Top 8 picks for weight loss and cardio fitness

Specifications Max speed Manual Incline 1 level manual Connectivity/features Real-time tracking Click Here to Buy Sparnod Fitness STH-550 Manual Foldable Treadmill for Home Use, Your Pace Your Power Real-Time Tracking 5-Layer Anti-Skid Belt 100×35 cm Deck Shock Absorber Manual Incline Mobile Holder Compact Design

Loading Suggestions...

This compact yet advanced treadmill from PowerMax JOGPAD is designed for small homes. Its 1080x400mm diamond-textured belt ensures joint safety, while the rubber shock absorption adds extra comfort. Moreover, its speed reaches up to 12 km/h and tracks progress can be seen on the LED display. This treadmill also comes with Bluetooth speakers, a remote control, and a mobile holder to offer entertainment as you exercise. It supports users up to 120 kg, folds ultra-slim, and fits easily under beds or in closets.

Specifications Max speed 12 km/hr Max user weight 110 kg Connectivity/features LED Display, Bluetooth Speakers, Device Holder Click Here to Buy PowerMax Fitness JogPad-3 (4HP Peak) Motorized 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill for Home Workout | Walkingpad | Remote Control, Max user 110kg, Top speed 12 kmph, LED Display, Bluetooth,Speaker,ipad holder

Loading Suggestions...

Stay active even in limited space with the Lifelong LLTM163 Walking Pad. This under-desk treadmill features a 2.5HP peak motor, supports up to 110 kg, and speeds up to 8 km/h. Its LED display keeps you informed, while the 1000x400mm belt ensures safe, comfortable walking. Foldable and portable with built-in wheels, it suits daily cardio in 1 BHK homes. This foldable treadmill is ideal for work-from-home users who are looking to reduce sedentary time without compromising on workout quality.

Specifications Max speed 8 km/hr Max user weight 110 kg Connectivity/features Multi-Functional LED Display, Built-In Wheels for Mobility Click Here to Buy Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home 2.5Hp Peak Dc Motor- Foldable Under Desk Treadmill-Walking Machine at 8Km/Hr Speed with Led Display-Cardio Equipment for Home Gym 110Kg Capacity(Lltm163),Black

Loading Suggestions...

Maximise fitness in minimal space with the Sparnod WalkyShaky. It features a 2.5HP motor and supports up to 120 kg, which makes it ideal for walking at home. What sets it apart? Four vibration massage modes for post-walk recovery and better circulation. It arrives fully assembled and fits under desks or beds, making it great for small homes. The digital display tracks key stats, and its quiet, compact design makes it perfect for low-impact workouts in tight areas.

Specifications Max user weight 120 kg Connectivity/features 4 Vibration Massage Modes, Digital LCD Display Panel, Remote Control Installation Ready to use Click Here to Buy Sparnod Fitness WalkyShaky Vibration Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use – Under Desk Treadmill with 4 Vibration Massage Modes, 2.5HP Motor, 120kg Capacity

Top features of the best treadmills:

Best treadmills Motor (Peak HP) Running surface (mm) Warranty PowerMax Fitness TD-N1 4 HP Not specified 3-Year Motor, Lifetime Frame Cockatoo WP-200 3 HP 380 x 950 1-Year Motor, 1-Year Parts, 3-Year Frame Lifelong FitPro LLTM09AD 4 HP 1100 x 400 2-Year Motor WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 2 HP 1125 x 425 1-Year Motor, 1-Year Part, Lifetime Frame Sparnod Fitness STH-550 Manual 1000 x 350 Not specified Sparnod Fitness STH-550 Manual 1000 x 350 Not specified PowerMax Fitness JOGPAD 4 HP 1080 x 400 Not specified Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill LLTM163 2.5 HP 1000 x 400 Not specified Sparnod Fitness WalkyShaky Vibration Walking Pad 2.5 HP Not specified 1-Year Motor, 1-Year Part, Lifetime Frame

How to choose the best treadmill for 1 BHK apartment?

1. Compact design: When choosing the best treadmills, look for options that fold vertically or flat to save space. Opt for models labeled as “foldable” or “space-saving.”

2. Motor power: For walking and light jogging, look for the treadmill brand in India that comes with a motor or 1.5 to 2.5 HP.

3. Noise level: Opt for the best treadmills that come with low-noise operation and good shock absorption to avoid disturbing others.

4. Running surface size: Opt for a moderate deck size that fits your stride while still being space-efficient.

5. Weight capacity: Make sure that the treadmill can support your weight and has a sturdy frame.

6. Smart features: Look for the best treadmills for home that comes with built-in programs, app connectivity and an LED display. This can enhance your workout experience.

Is it good to do treadmill exercise every day?

Yes, doing treadmill exercise every day can be good for your health if done correctly and in moderation. Daily walking or light jogging on a treadmill improves cardiovascular health, aids weight loss, enhances mood, and builds endurance. It is a low-impact way to stay active, especially indoors. However, it is important to listen to your body, vary intensity, and take rest days or perform low-impact sessions to avoid overuse injuries or fatigue. Pair it with stretching and strength training for best results. A high-intensity treadmill training can improve cardiovascular fitness and gait in older adults with chronic stroke, as per a study published in the Journal of Physiotherapy.

Similar articles for you:

Creatine to protein powders: 10 workout supplements you need

Best pickleball paddles for low-impact exercises: Get fit without joint pain with our top 8 picks

Best treadmill brands for fitness in 2025: 10 options to stay active and fit without leaving home

Frequently asked questions Can I use a treadmill daily in a small apartment? Yes, daily use is totally fine if the treadmill has good shock absorption and low noise. Choose a foldable option to save space.

What is the best treadmill size for a 1 BHK flat? A compact treadmill with a deck size around 16*45 is ideal. It will fit well in limited space and support comfortable walking or light jogging.

Are foldable treadmills durable? Yes, many foldable treadmills are built with strong frames and quality motors. Make sure to check user weight capacity, warranty and reviews before buying.

Can a treadmill help in weight loss? Yes, regular use of a treadmill along with a balanced diet can increase calorie burn, support fat loss and improve your metabolism.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.