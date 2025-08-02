Amazon Sale 2025 offers: Up to 80% off on home gym essentials like treadmills, kettlebells, yoga mats, and more

If you are setting up a home gym or simply trying to stay fit without stepping outside, there is no better time than now, especially with the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2025 in full swing. Investing in the right equipment can transform your fitness journey, but that shouldn’t leave you broke, right? To help you grab the best deals and biggest discounts, we have curated a list of top-quality gym gear that can help you stay consistent, save time, and work out comfortably at home. Whether you are into cardio, strength training, or yoga, check out the Amazon Great India Freedom Sale 2025 for gym equipment to suit all fitness levels. Find the best fitness equipment to work out at home. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2025: Enjoy huge discounts on the best home gym equipment

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, enjoy massive discounts on top fitness equipment, from treadmills to dumbbells, and build your dream home gym without breaking the bank:

This treadmill is the perfect fit for working out in the comfort of your home, offering a 4 HP peak DC motor that's both powerful and quiet. It supports users up to 110 kg and allows a running speed between 0.8 to 12 km/h. Ideal for beginners and intermediate runners, it comes with 12 preset workout programs, making cardio diverse and goal-oriented. Its wide 110 x 40 cm running belt comes with a 6-layer anti-skid surface and shock-absorbing elastomers that reduce impact on joints, making it knee-friendly. Bluetooth connectivity and built-in stereo speakers let you stream music directly, creating a motivating workout environment. What’s more? It is foldable, saving up to 70% space, and comes with free installation and a 2-year motor warranty.

If you are looking for something more advanced, the Cockatoo A6 is a beast with a 6 HP peak motor and auto incline up to 15%. This treadmill supports users up to 130 kg, making it suitable for both walking and high-intensity running. What makes this treadmill stand out is its wide running belt, comfortable cushioning, and bluetooth-enabled connectivity (via the SPAX app). With 12 preset programs, a 5 LCD display, and MP3 support, it is one of the best treadmills under the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Foldable and portable, it’s perfect for small spaces too.

For those looking to improve cardiovascular health and burn calories with low impact, the SPARNOD SAB-05 air bike is a fantastic choice. It combines upper and lower body workouts using dual-action handlebars, perfect for a full-body calorie burn. The adjustable resistance allows for variable intensity, making it suitable for users at different fitness levels. It is compact, supports up to 100 kg, and comes with a cushioned backrest, offering comfort during long sessions. Best of all, it is joint-friendly and burns up to four times more calories than walking, making it one of the best at-home gym options during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

Every home gym needs a solid set of dumbbells, and these Symactive Neoprene Coated Fixed Dumbbells (2kg x 2) are ideal for beginners and intermediate users. Made from sturdy cast iron and coated with soft-touch neoprene, these dumbbells are not only durable but also floor-friendly, preventing scratches or damage to your tiles. Weighing just 2 kg each, they are perfect for toning exercises targeting your arms, shoulders, core, and back. Ideal for beginners and intermediate users alike, these dumbbells are also odour-resistant, making them a clean and convenient option for daily use.

If you are looking to expand your weight training arsenal, this 16 kg set from Kore includes a curl bar, dumbbell rods, and accessories. It is great for those serious about building strength at home, and you will find it huge discount in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. The variety in weights and tools allows you to perform compound and isolation movements efficiently. Plus, its space-saving design and budget-friendly pricing make it ideal for home users looking for a complete kit without breaking the bank.

Resistance bands are a must-have for functional fitness, rehab, and toning. This Fashnex set comes with 5 stackable bands (up to 100 lbs), foam handles, ankle straps, and a door anchor, allowing over 50+ exercises. Perfect for stretching, pilates, strength training, or warm-ups, these bands are portable and easy to use. Whether you are a beginner or travel often, resistance bands offer an effective solution for maintaining muscle tone and flexibility anywhere.

Want to burn more calories during your workout? The Boldfit Sweat Slim Belt uses neoprene material to increase core temperature, encouraging sweat and aiding in waist trimming. While it is not a substitute for exercise or diet, it enhances calorie burn when combined with workouts. It also provides lower back support, helps correct posture, and is adjustable to fit various body sizes. It is perfect for high-intensity training, home workouts, and yoga.

A good yoga mat is essential for both stretching and strength training. This extra-thick 8mm NBR yoga mat from Boldfit provides cushioning to your joints during floor exercises. It is sweat-resistant, anti-slip, and comes with a carrying strap for portability. Whether you are into yoga, pilates, or core training, the mat ensures a comfortable and stable surface. Its durability and easy-to-clean material make it a long-lasting investment for your wellness routine.

If you are looking to improve posture, balance, and core strength, this unique peanut-shaped gym ball is worth exploring. Its anti-burst, anti-slip design is ideal for rehab exercises, pregnancy workouts, and spine alignment. Thanks to its enhanced stability, it is safer for those who find traditional round balls too unstable. It can be used at home, in the office as an office ball chair, or at the gym.

Beginners often struggle with flexibility during yoga. These high-density EVA foam blocks and straps help bridge the gap between your body and the floor. They offer stability and support, allowing you to safely hold poses longer. Use them for meditation postures, stretches, or balance drills. Their lightweight and sturdy design makes them excellent tools to deepen your practice, prevent injury, and improve flexibility.

