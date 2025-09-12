Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer reveals 3 worst foods to eat after workout': Why you should avoid avocado toast

Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, who keeps sharing workout videos from his sessions with actor Tamannaah Bhatia, took to Instagram on September 6 to share a post titled: ‘3 worst foods after a workout’. He wrote in his caption, “The right fuel after a workout is key to results and recovery!” Also read | Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer reveals 5 worst foods for weight loss The fitness coach mentioned that avocado toast, despite being a combination of complex carbohydrates and healthy fats, isn't suitable for post-workout nutrition. Here's why. (Representative picture: Unsplash)

The fitness coach shared that even a combination of complex carbohydrates and fats, such as his 'favourite' avocado toast, isn't ideal for post-workout nutrition. Furthermore, Siddhartha added that seemingly healthy fruit juice, lacking protein and amino acids, can lead to muscle recovery failure.

Fast food

Speaking of 'the three worst foods you can eat after your workout', he said, “The first type of food is fast food. Just because you did a workout does not mean you can eat your burgers, fries, and pizza. These are high in fats and refined carbs, which will slow down digestion and delay protein absorption.”

Fruit juice

Siddhartha added, “The second-worst food after your workout is fruit juice. Even though carbohydrates post-workout are great, but if you're not adding in protein with your carbohydrates, you're just setting yourself up for failure. Your muscles need amino acids post your workout and juice has none.”

Avocado toast

He concluded, “The third type of food is my favourite, but I don't have this post-workout... the third worst food you can have after your workout is an avocado toast – a combination of complex carbohydrates and fats. See, we do not need fats immediately after a workout. We need carbohydrates and protein. So stay away from the avocado toast, especially after your workout.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.