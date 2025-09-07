Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer reveals 5 worst foods for weight loss: Aloo paratha, Coke, bhatura and more

Siddhartha Singh, who keeps sharing workout videos from his sessions with actor Tamannaah Bhatia, took to Instagram on August 15 to share his advice for weight loss as he highlighted five types of food to avoid or limit. Siddhartha said you should avoid sugary drinks like ‘normal Coke’ due to their high empty-calorie content. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’ The fitness coach suggested you avoid eating aloo parathas on their own for their lack of nutritional value. (Representative picture: Freepik)

He added that dal (lentils), which is seen as a high-protein source, is actually higher in carbohydrates. He also criticised homemade aloo parathas (potato-stuffed flatbreads) for their lack of nutritional value unless paired with protein, which increases overall calories.

Siddhartha flagged fried foods, such as bhature (deep-fried bread made from refined flour), for their high calorie count per serving. He also added that packaged processed foods, such as instant noodles, which are primarily made of refined flour, should also be avoided due to their minimal nutritional benefit and high carbohydrate content.

Coke ‘has 100 to 150 calories, just empty calories’

In the video he posted, Siddhartha said in Punjabi, “These are the five worst foods for weight loss. Number one is Coke. This is not Diet Coke, normal Coke. It has 100 to 150 calories, just empty calories. Number two is dal. Dal, when used as a source of protein, is more of a carbohydrate source and less of a protein source.”

‘One bhatura has 150 calories’

He added, “On number three comes your favourite homemade aloo parathas. These also have no nutritional value, unless you eat some protein with them, but then the calories will increase a lot. For fat loss, avoid them. Number four – fried foods, like this bhatura. One bhatura has 150 calories, and if you eat one bhatura, or if you eat two bhature with chole (chickpea curry), 500-600 calories are gone, and so are your weight loss dreams.”

Siddhartha concluded: “And lastly, comes these packaged things, like this 'paharon wali' (hinting at Maggi, a comfort food that many love to eat during a trip to the mountains), you know what, I can't take its name otherwise they'll send a legal notice. But this is also just refined flour that will get stuck in the intestines of your stomach. Technically, it doesn't happen like that, but you get the idea – just carbohydrates, and it doesn't keep your stomach full.”

Looking for more weight loss diet tips? In a January 2025 Instagram post, a nutritionist shared 10 foods she stopped eating on her 20 kg weight loss journey, including packed yoghurt, cakes, and ice cream. Click here to check out her full list.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.