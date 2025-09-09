Adding avocado to diet? 5 delicious recipes to try: Creamy spaghetti, Greek farm salad, crab-stuffed avocado and more
Avocado is that one ingredient which turns your regular dishes creamy and exotically rich. Here are five avocado dishes you can make at home.
Avocado is an exotic affair for your taste buds. Not only does it frequently find mention in healthy eating plans like the Mediterranean diet for being a source of good fats, fibre, and antioxidants, but this fruit's creamy texture melts in your mouth. The texture is buttery, with a subtle, rich, nutty flavour. The fine balance between sweet and savoury makes it appear in all kinds of delicacies, whether in fresh salads or paired with seafood.
Nutritionist Kavita Devgan at The World Avocado Organisation shared with us 5 tasty recipes which showcase the versatility of avocado. The list caters to all needs, from an easy breakfast option and a light, dieting-friendly lunch to a Sunday feast with guests. All in all, want to spruce up your cooking game? Add avocado. It's high on both health and gastronomic quotient. Both the culinary and weight loss appeal of this fruit may stand the test of time.
That being said, here are the 5 recipes Kavita shared that you can try at home:
1. Avocado toast
Ingredients
- 3 avocados
- 6 thick slices of good-quality whole-wheat bread
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- To garnish (optional): pomegranate seeds, basil cress, edible flowers
For the tahini cream:
- 100 g tahini
- Juice from ½ lemon
- 25 ml water
- Optional: 1 garlic clove, peeled and grated
- Sea salt and pepper
- Chilli flakes to taste
Method
- Cut the avocados in half, remove the pit and peel off the skin. Make 6 avocado roses.
- Meanwhile, make the tahini cream by mixing all the ingredients together in a food processor to create a super creamy and silky spread, adding more water if necessary.
- If you don’t have a food processor, you can whisk this mixture by hand. The texture will not be as smooth, but it will still be delicious.
- Heat the olive oil in a 10-inch or 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Fry the bread slices until brown and crispy, flipping and cooking both sides. If it’s easier, you can pop them in the toaster instead.
- Top the toasted bread with the avocado roses and tahini cream. If using, garnish with pomegranate seeds, basil cress and edible flowers.
2. Spaghetti with a creamy avocado sauce and parmesan
Ingredients
- 400 g spaghetti
- 2 ripe avocados
- 1 clove of garlic
- 2 sprigs of basil
- 25 g Parmesan cheese
Method
- Cook the spaghetti according to the package instructions until al dente.
- Meanwhile, halve the avocados, remove the pit, and peel off the skin. Cut the avocado into pieces. Place the avocado, garlic, and basil in a tall measuring cup.
- Drain the spaghetti and return it to the pan, reserving a generous cup of the cooking water.
- Use the stick mixer to blend the avocado with enough cooking water until you have a smooth and creamy sauce.
- Mix the avocado sauce with the spaghetti. Season with salt and pepper.
- Divide the spaghetti among 4 plates and grate the Parmesan cheese on top. Garnish with extra basil.
3. Crab-stuffed avocado
Ingredients
For the sauce
- 1 ripe avocado (keep the peel)
- Juice of 1/2 a lemon
- A handful of fresh coriander
- 1 clove of garlic
- 50 ml extra virgin olive oil
- Salt to taste
For the salad
- 1 ripe avocado, diced – keep the peel!
- 1/4 cucumber, diced
- 1 small fennel, diced
- 5 radishes, sliced
- Juice of 1/2 a lemon
- 2 tbsps extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the crab
- 200 g white crab meat
- A small handful of chives, finely chopped
- 1 red chilli, finely chopped
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- Salt to taste
Method
- Blitz the sauce ingredients in a blender to make a smooth, rich and green sauce. Add a splash of water if it is too thick.
- Mix the diced avocado, cucumber, fennel and radish together with the olive oil, lemon juice and seasoning.
- Mix the crab with the chives, chilli, lemon zest, olive oil and season.
- Layer the avocado peels with the salad, sauce, crab and some more chives. Serve with crostini.
4. Greek farm salad with avocado and feta
Ingredients
- 3 tomatoes
- 1 cucumber
- 1 red onion
- ½ red chilli pepper
- 2 avocados
- 150 g feta
- ½ lemon
- 4 tbsp avocado oil or olive oil
- 2 tsp dried oregano
- 100 g (Greek) olives
Method
- Cut the tomatoes into pieces and the cucumber into half slices. Slice the onion into half rings. Remove the seeds from the red chilli pepper and slice into rings.
- Halve the avocados, remove the pit, and peel the skin. Dice the avocado. Also, cut the feta into cubes.
- Whisk together a dressing using lemon juice, oil, and oregano. Season with salt and pepper.
- In a bowl, mix the tomatoes with the cucumber, onion, chilli rings, and olives. Gently fold in the avocado and dressing.
5. Aubergine, avocado and shrimp stir-fry
Ingredients
- 300 g basmati rice
- 400 g large shrimp, fresh or frozen
- 2 red onions
- 300 g green asparagus
- 1 eggplant
- 2 avocados
- 3 tbsp hoisin sauce
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tsp honey
- 2 tsp sesame oil
- 2 limes
- 2 tbsp avocado oil or sunflower oil
- Dried chilli flakes to taste
- 1 bunch of coriander
Method
- Cook the rice according to the package instructions. Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels.
- Coarsely chop the onion. Cut the asparagus into 3 cm pieces. Dice the eggplant into 2cm cubes.
- Halve the avocados, remove the pit, and peel off the skin. Dice the avocado.
- For the stir-fry sauce, mix the hoisin sauce with soy sauce, honey, and sesame oil. Cut the limes into wedges.
- Heat the oil in a wok. Cook the shrimp for 5 minutes until just done. Remove them from the pan.
- Add the onion and eggplant to the wok and stir-fry for 6 minutes. Add the asparagus and continue stir-frying for another 4 minutes until the vegetables are tender-crisp.
- Stir in the shrimp, avocado, and stir-fry sauce with the vegetables. Cook on high heat for 1 more minute. Season with chilli flakes.
- Divide the rice into 4 bowls. Top with the stir-fry. Garnish with coriander and serve with lime wedges.
