Adding avocado to diet? 5 delicious recipes to try: Creamy spaghetti, Greek farm salad, crab-stuffed avocado and more

Avocado is an exotic affair for your taste buds. Not only does it frequently find mention in healthy eating plans like the Mediterranean diet for being a source of good fats, fibre, and antioxidants, but this fruit's creamy texture melts in your mouth. The texture is buttery, with a subtle, rich, nutty flavour. The fine balance between sweet and savoury makes it appear in all kinds of delicacies, whether in fresh salads or paired with seafood. If avocado is the latest dietary addition, know how you can make tasty dishes.(Shutterstock)

Nutritionist Kavita Devgan at The World Avocado Organisation shared with us 5 tasty recipes which showcase the versatility of avocado. The list caters to all needs, from an easy breakfast option and a light, dieting-friendly lunch to a Sunday feast with guests. All in all, want to spruce up your cooking game? Add avocado. It's high on both health and gastronomic quotient. Both the culinary and weight loss appeal of this fruit may stand the test of time.

That being said, here are the 5 recipes Kavita shared that you can try at home:

1. Avocado toast

Avocado toast can be a daily staple, it's quick and easy!(PC: World Avocado Organisation)

Ingredients

3 avocados

6 thick slices of good-quality whole-wheat bread

Extra-virgin olive oil

To garnish (optional): pomegranate seeds, basil cress, edible flowers

For the tahini cream:

100 g tahini

Juice from ½ lemon

25 ml water

Optional: 1 garlic clove, peeled and grated

Sea salt and pepper

Chilli flakes to taste

Method

Cut the avocados in half, remove the pit and peel off the skin. Make 6 avocado roses.

Meanwhile, make the tahini cream by mixing all the ingredients together in a food processor to create a super creamy and silky spread, adding more water if necessary.

If you don’t have a food processor, you can whisk this mixture by hand. The texture will not be as smooth, but it will still be delicious.

Heat the olive oil in a 10-inch or 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Fry the bread slices until brown and crispy, flipping and cooking both sides. If it’s easier, you can pop them in the toaster instead.

Top the toasted bread with the avocado roses and tahini cream. If using, garnish with pomegranate seeds, basil cress and edible flowers.

2. Spaghetti with a creamy avocado sauce and parmesan

Spaghetti for the evenings you are craving something more. (PC: World Avocado Organisation)

Ingredients

400 g spaghetti

2 ripe avocados

1 clove of garlic

2 sprigs of basil

25 g Parmesan cheese

Method

Cook the spaghetti according to the package instructions until al dente.

Meanwhile, halve the avocados, remove the pit, and peel off the skin. Cut the avocado into pieces. Place the avocado, garlic, and basil in a tall measuring cup.

Drain the spaghetti and return it to the pan, reserving a generous cup of the cooking water.

Use the stick mixer to blend the avocado with enough cooking water until you have a smooth and creamy sauce.

Mix the avocado sauce with the spaghetti. Season with salt and pepper.

Divide the spaghetti among 4 plates and grate the Parmesan cheese on top. Garnish with extra basil.

3. Crab-stuffed avocado

Enjoy the flavourful punch of crab meat and creamy avocado.(PC: World Avocado Organisation)

Ingredients

For the sauce

1 ripe avocado (keep the peel)

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

A handful of fresh coriander

1 clove of garlic

50 ml extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

For the salad

1 ripe avocado, diced – keep the peel!

1/4 cucumber, diced

1 small fennel, diced

5 radishes, sliced

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

2 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For the crab

200 g white crab meat

A small handful of chives, finely chopped

1 red chilli, finely chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Method

Blitz the sauce ingredients in a blender to make a smooth, rich and green sauce. Add a splash of water if it is too thick.

Mix the diced avocado, cucumber, fennel and radish together with the olive oil, lemon juice and seasoning.

Mix the crab with the chives, chilli, lemon zest, olive oil and season.

Layer the avocado peels with the salad, sauce, crab and some more chives. Serve with crostini.

4. Greek farm salad with avocado and feta

Fresh Greek salad with feta suits your Mediterranean diet needs. (PC: World Avocado Organisation)

Ingredients

3 tomatoes

1 cucumber

1 red onion

½ red chilli pepper

2 avocados

150 g feta

½ lemon

4 tbsp avocado oil or olive oil

2 tsp dried oregano

100 g (Greek) olives

Method

Cut the tomatoes into pieces and the cucumber into half slices. Slice the onion into half rings. Remove the seeds from the red chilli pepper and slice into rings.

Halve the avocados, remove the pit, and peel the skin. Dice the avocado. Also, cut the feta into cubes.

Whisk together a dressing using lemon juice, oil, and oregano. Season with salt and pepper.

In a bowl, mix the tomatoes with the cucumber, onion, chilli rings, and olives. Gently fold in the avocado and dressing.

5. Aubergine, avocado and shrimp stir-fry

Avocado pairs with rice as well. (PC: World Avocado Organisation)

Ingredients

300 g basmati rice

400 g large shrimp, fresh or frozen

2 red onions

300 g green asparagus

1 eggplant

2 avocados

3 tbsp hoisin sauce

3 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp honey

2 tsp sesame oil

2 limes

2 tbsp avocado oil or sunflower oil

Dried chilli flakes to taste

1 bunch of coriander

Method