Nutrition coach shares 7 foods that 'reduce cravings and make fat loss easier': Eggs, berries, avocados and more

Luisana Carrero, a nutrition coach, regularly shares weight loss tips and motivational insights on her Instagram. From workout hacks and diet advice to lifestyle habits that accelerate fat loss, her content offers practical guidance for anyone on a fitness journey. These foods naturally boost satiety, balance blood sugar, reduce cravings, and make fat loss easier.(Shutterstock)

On May 27, Luisana shared an Instagram post explaining how certain food items can help boost satiety, reduce cravings and support fat loss. “Ozempic aids weight loss by mimicking GLP-1, a hormone that controls hunger, keeps you full longer, and slows digestion. Here are 7 high-quality foods that naturally boost satiety, balance blood sugar, reduce cravings, and make fat loss easier,” she added. Also read | Online fat loss coach shares 7 foods that 'work for your body, not against it'

1. Greek yogurt:

High in protein to keep you full and naturally reduce calorie intake. Plus, it contains probiotics that support gut health.

How to have it: Top it with berries and nuts for a balanced snack.

2. Sweet potatoes:

A nutrient-dense, slow-digesting carbohydrate that keeps you full and satisfied.

How to have it: Bake them at 400°F for 30-45 minutes and pair with your favorite protein.

3. Berries:

Lower in sugar than most fruits, berries have a smaller glycemic impact and provide high volume for very few calories.

How to have it: Add them to yogurt, oatmeal, or eat them fresh as a snack.

4. Avocados:

Loaded with healthy fats & fiber to regulate appetite hormones.

How to have it: Add them to salads, toast, blend into a smoothie.

5. Oats:

Help release satiety hormones like PYY and GLP-1 to keep you full.

How to have it: Make overnight oats for a quick breakfast.

6. High-fiber veggies (broccoli, kale, brussels sprouts):

Packed with vitamins and minerals for overall health and fiber.

How to have it: Add to stir-fries, salads, or roasted with olive oil. Also read | Fitness coach shares 6 weight loss hacks ‘to cut 500 calories without even noticing’: Eat with non-dominant hand

7. Eggs and egg whites:

Boost satiety hormones GLP-1 and CCK, which help control hunger.

How to have it: You can make omelets, high-protein pancakes, or French toast.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.