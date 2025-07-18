Online fat loss coach shares 7 foods that 'work for your body, not against it'

Brittany McCrystal, an online fat loss coach, regularly shares practical weight loss tips and hacks on her Instagram. From smart diet tweaks to effective workout strategies, her content is packed with motivation. On July 10, Brittany highlighted key food groups that support the body and aid in shedding excess weight. Also read | Fitness coach shares 5 tips to lose weight, get rid of belly fat and tone up body in your 40s: 'Protect your sleep' Include fibre-rich foods and probiotics that support your microbiome.(Freepik)

“Foods that work with your body, not against it. If you’re serious about feeling good, building a strong body, balancing your hormones and actually seeing results without the burnout, what’s on your plate matters just as much as your workouts,” Brittany wrote.

1. Probiotics:

These are your gut's BFFs. They help with digestion, boost your immune system, support clear skin, and even impact your mood through the gut-brain connection. You'll find them in Greek yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha.

2. Prebiotics:

These feed your good gut bacteria and help them thrive. Think of them as the support squad. You’ll find them in oats, bananas, garlic, onion, and asparagus.

3. High-fibre foods:

Fibre is essential for blood sugar stability, digestion, keeping you fuller for longer, and supporting healthy hormones. Think: veggies, legumes, whole grains, chia seeds, and berries.

4. High-protein foods:

Protein helps with muscle recovery, fat loss, and satiety. It also stabilises blood sugar and supports cortisol regulation (so fewer crashes and cravings). If you’re tired, hungry, and stressed, protein is your anchor.

5. Anti-inflammatory foods:

Chronic inflammation can throw your hormones out of balance, mess with your energy, and stall your progress. Load up on foods like fatty fish, leafy greens, olive oil, turmeric, berries, and green tea.

6. Gut-friendly foods:

A happy gut leads to better digestion, stronger immunity, clearer skin, improved mood, and more balanced hormones. When your gut is thriving, everything else work better.

7. Hormone-supportive foods:

Whole foods rich in micronutrients (like leafy greens, fatty fish, seeds, and whole grains) help your body produce and detox hormones properly.

“This isn’t about eating perfect, it’s about giving your body what it actually needs to thrive,” Brittany added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.