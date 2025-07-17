Fitness coach shares 5 tips to lose weight, get rid of belly fat and tone up body in your 40s: 'Protect your sleep'

Melissa, a weight loss and fitness coach, regularly shares valuable insights on fat loss through her Instagram profile. From practical diet tips to effective workout hacks, her content is designed to inspire and guide her followers. On July 7, Melissa shared a post and highlighted the importance of building healthy habits to accelerate the weight loss journey and achieve sustainable results. “If you’re struggling to lose even a few pounds, feeling like you have stubborn belly fat that won’t go and can’t tone up in your 40s and beyond… You’re not alone! The approach you used to take doesn’t work anymore,” she wrote. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 10 mistakes that are slowing down your fat loss progress: Skipping meals, eating while standing Follow healthy habits to fast track your weight loss journey.

Melissa further added that spot reduction of fat does not happen in the body. “But first, let’s bust a big myth: you can’t spot-reduce belly fat. No amount of crunches will change that. Fat loss happens systemically, through sustainable habits, custom nutrition, and strategy. You can lose it though, I promise,” she added.

Melissa suggested these 5 sustainable habits for faster weight loss:

1. Prioritise Protein:

Most women over 40 aren’t getting enough. Aim for .7-1.0 grams per lb. of ideal body weight daily, depending on activity level. Protein supports lean muscle; curbs cravings and keeps your metabolism humming, which is critical during hormonal shifts.

2. Lift weights and walk daily:

Strength training 3–4x per week builds muscle, supports bone health and improves insulin sensitivity. Add 8–10k steps per day to boost daily energy burn and reduce inflammation.

Prioritise protein in weight loss.(Freepik)

3. Hydrate smarter:

Water impacts everything, from energy to cravings to digestion. Aim for at least 1/2 of your body weight in oz daily and more if you’re active or prone to bloating.

4. Protect your Sleep:

Hormones can disrupt sleep, but quality rest is non-negotiable. It supports recovery, appetite control and mood; key players in weight management. 7+ hours a night is best.

5. Know your macros:

Your body’s needs change after 40. Generic plans won’t cut it. Tracking your protein, carbs and fats (especially knowing your specific carbs for energy and fat for hormone health) helps you lose fat without losing muscle or energy. Also read | Fitness coach who lost 22 kg shares 6 hacks for stuck weight and fast inch loss: ‘Replace snacks with eggs or chana’

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.