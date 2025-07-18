Fitness coach shares 6 weight loss hacks ‘to cut 500 calories without even noticing’: Eat with non-dominant hand

Weight loss requires some smart hacks when challenges like overeating or cravings threaten to stall your progress and undo all your efforts. It’s as much about consistency as it is about being strategic, prompting the need to look for smarter ways to address the common hurdles of a fitness journey without giving up. Weight loss sometimes requires some unconventional methods too.(Shutterstock)

Josh Bain, who frequently shares fitness-related tips on his Instagram, posted on June 30 about smart hacks that can help you reduce 500 calories in a day.

1. Eat with your non-dominant hand

“Sounds silly, right? But this will SLOW your eating down and help you eat 30 percent less. That could be 150-300 calories shaved off in just one meal,” the fitness coach added. Eating with your non-dominant hand is uncomfortable, but this helps to prevent overeating, reaching out for more even after being full. So if you are a righty, switch to your left, and likewise, lefties eat with right hand.

2. Brush your teeth earlier in the evening

Brushing teeth helps to send a signal to the brain that eating time is over. Josh explained this mental trick and added,“Doing this earlier than your bed time routine creates a psychological ‘kitchen closed’ effect. Watch this be a game changer in eliminating late night snacking! You can easily save 200-600 calories by doing this.”

3. Ditch liquid calories

While everyone has a soft spot for beverages, the pick-me-ups that get us through the day, the fitness coach explained how these are liquid calories. They commonly don't get registered as ‘real food,’ making it very easy to overeat. Josh noted,“These sneak up on you. 2-3 coffees a day, could lead to hundreds of calories. Alcohol, creamers, smoothies… they all add up.”

4. Cut down on your oils and butters

Air fryer doesn't require a lot of oil.(Shutterstock)

Deep frying spells trouble for health, leading to heavy consumption of refined oil. It spikes all the dangerous health parameters, from bad cholesterol, blood pressure to blood sugar. The fitness coach suggested an air fryer and added, “Opt for a low cal spray instead or get an Air Fryer!”

5. Wait to say yes to food

“Before you say ‘yes’ to food, wait 15 minutes and have a glass of lemon water first! You’re probably satisfied,” Josh cautioned. Appetite decreases when fruit-infused water or just water in general is consumed before a meal, making you feel fuller and less likely to eat more.

6. Master your proportion sizes

Lastly, the fitness coach addressed the non-negotiable portion control, another method to fight overeating. He added,“Fill yourself up with the correct foods. You want to fill your body with high volume low calorie foods (celery, cucumber, gherkins, tomatoes, cabbage).”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.