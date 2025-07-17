Weight loss coach shares 4 tricks to shed the extra kilos: ‘Protein and fat for breakfast'

Rashi Chowdhary, a weight loss coach and nutritionist, regularly shares practical and insightful tips on weight loss through her Instagram profile. From diet hacks and workout advice to lifestyle habits that accelerate fat loss, her content focuses on sustainable, real-life strategies. Also read | Fitness coach shares 5 tips to lose weight, get rid of belly fat and tone up body in your 40s: 'Protect your sleep' Address post-marriage weight gain with these tips.(Image by Pixabay)

On July 16, Rashi shed light on a common concern, post-marriage weight gain, and why many people struggle to lose those extra kilos after tying the knot. “Stick to these 4 simple principles to get back on track,” she added.

1. Protein and fat for breakfast

Because chai and toast won’t keep you full. A protein-fat combo (like eggs, chai pudding, moong dal cheelas with veggies) keeps you full for hours, so you're not mindlessly snacking through the day. It also keeps your blood sugar steady which means less hunger, fewer cravings, and no 4 pm crashes.

2. Carb and veggie ratio of 1:2 (or even 1:3)

If calorie-counting feels like a full-time job (and let’s be real, it is), just use your eyes. Fill your plate with double the amount of veggies compared to carbs.

3. Protein up to 2g per kg of body weight

Your protein intake might drop because meals revolve around what’s easy or shared but start slow - aim for 1g / kg body weight (that's minimum) and gradually build up.

4. Early dinners

If you can't do it every day, then aim to finish your dinners by 6:30 at least 3–4 times a week. This will help your gut get rest, it will help with sluggish digestion, and you'll have a better sleep! On rest of the days, slowly make the change and try eating by 8pm. Also read | Fitness coach who lost 22 kg shares 6 hacks for stuck weight and fast inch loss: ‘Replace snacks with eggs or chana’

Weight loss tips to follow:

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jaison Paul Sharma, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine) - consultant diabetologist at Sharma Hospital in Garhdiwala said, “Focus on whole, unprocessed, fibre-rich foods while reducing intake of ultra-processed carbohydrates and sugary beverages.” he also recommended healthy sleeping patterns to fast track the weight loss journey. “Sleep is another powerful metabolic lever; poor sleep raises ghrelin and cortisol levels, promoting fat gain. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.