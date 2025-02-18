Fast food is spelling disaster for your kids…years down the line

An eight-year-old boy weighing 40 kg walked into the Paediatric Medicine OPD of King George’s Medical University, complaining of constipation and severe vomiting. For representation only (HT File Photo)

An examination of his symptoms revealed an addiction to fast foods or UPFs (ultra processed foods), and a lack of physical activity. Three months later, after being put on a new diet and medicines, being prescribed physical activity, his weight has reduced and he is on the road to recovery.

This child is one of many who are suffering due to UPFs, either as a direct cause, or a contributing factor to their health conditions, say doctors.

According to Dr Sanjiv Verma of KGMU, at least 10 out of the daily 200 patients that the outpatient department sees, get diagnosed with conditions that are a result of consuming such foods. Interestingly, most patients seen are below the age of 18 years.

“On further examination, it is revealed that their BMI (body mass index) is much higher for their age, or they have developed a non-alcoholic fatty liver, due to their diets. It is particularly difficult to monitor school children as they stay away from parental monitoring,” said Dr Verma.

Frozen foods, sweet breakfast cereals, chips, protein bars, condiments, and other commonly purchased and consumed food products, spell serious health issues for many children, and adults as well, with some overwhelmingly preferring to eat processed foods.

According to an ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) report released last year, consumption of UPFs can lead to health conditions, including heart disease, cancer, mental health issues as well as Type 2 diabetes. Dr Verma added that these conditions grow more severe over time, and once developed in childhood, the real impact will only be felt by the individual as a young adult.

He said that very soon, almost 30 to 40% of the urban children will be overweight, as a result of the foods they consume. According to the research, those who consume UPFs have a 12% higher chance of developing Type 2 diabetes than someone who does not, and an exponentially higher risk of obesity.

Paediatricians agree that fast foods do not take long to become an addiction for children -they are designed as such that children enjoy not only the taste but the act of consuming them.

“The food textures are attractive, shapes and fake flavours too which are chemically created - in order for them to last long, they have added preservatives as well - all of these things contribute to a much higher BMI in children,” said Dr Verma.

Dr JD Rawat, head of department of paediatric surgery, KGMU, said, “Children come in presenting symptoms like bone ache, stomach pain, vomiting, severe indigestion and diarrhoea. Several researches have estimated that by the next decade or so, malnutrition in children will not cause children to be underweight, but rather overweight, which is often more dangerous.”

Doctors simplify the impact with an analogy, “Nutrition from every one grain of unprocessed rice consumed will be equal to four grains of processed rice - the overconsumption is inevitable which leads to uncontrolled weight gain and complications later.”