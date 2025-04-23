Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares 3 easy standing exercises to target love handles

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who has worked with Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone, often shares insights related to health and wellness with her Insta family. In her April 23 post, she shared three easy-standing moves that target the obliques and promise a quick core burn. (Also read: Amit Shah shares fitness secrets that helped him lose weight and quit medicines: ‘2 hours of exercise, 6 hours of sleep’ ) Yasmin Karachiwala shares 3 standing moves for oblique strength and core burn. (Instagram/@yasminkarachiwala)

She captioned her post, "3 standing moves your obliques will feel tomorrow." In the short video, Yasmin demonstrates three easy standing exercises that target the oblique muscles, the ones that shape your waist and help you twist, turn, and move with grace. Let's check out the moves she shared:

1. Kettlebell Windmill

3 sets x 12 reps

This one's a powerhouse when it comes to building oblique strength and improving flexibility. Holding a kettlebell overhead with one arm, you slowly hinge at the hips and lower the opposite arm toward your ankle. This also targets your shoulders and hamstrings while giving your core a serious wake-up call.

2. Kettlebell Side Bend + Elbow to Knee

3 sets x 12 reps

Think of this one as a two-in-one core crusher. Starting with a classic kettlebell side bend to fire up your obliques, Yasmin then adds an elbow-to-knee crunch to engage your entire midsection. The controlled movement forces your core to stay tight and activated throughout. It's perfect for those looking to add a little extra burn and dynamic movement to their workout.

3. Medicine Ball Twist

3 sets x 12 reps

With a medicine ball in hand, you twist from side to side, engaging the waistline and firing up those rotational muscles. Yasmin emphasises keeping the movement controlled, not rushed to truly feel the burn in your core. This one's great for building rotational strength, which is super important for everyday movements like reaching, turning, and lifting.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.