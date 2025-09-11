Fitness coach says ‘I look and feel 10 years younger’, shares 10 anti-ageing foods he eats daily to stay youthful

Feeling youthful, energetic, and healthy isn't just about hitting the gym or following the latest skincare routine. What you eat can have a profound impact on your body, mind, and overall vitality. Certain foods can boost energy, improve immunity, support brain health, and even slow down the effects of ageing. Eat these 10 foods to boost energy, immunity, and fight ageing, says fitness coach. (Instagram/@danfounder)

In a September 1 Instagram post, fitness coach Dan Go reveals 10 foods that help him feel stronger, healthier, and even 10 years younger. (Also read: Fitness coach shares ‘Japanese eating rule’ Hara Hachi Bu to stay lean and shredded without ever dieting )

1. Collagen boosters

Eggs, grapefruit, pumpkin seeds, and bone broth. Collagen is "Nature's Botox." It keeps skin firm, joints flexible, and bones strong. After 30, your body produces less, these foods help bring the bounce back.

2. Antioxidant powerhouses

Swiss chard, pomegranates, blueberries, grapes. Free radicals are like tiny burglars that damage your cells. Antioxidants act like security guards, protecting skin, preventing wrinkles, and slowing ageing.

3. Cellular nourishers

Green tea, olive oil, beans. Your cells are like overworked employees. Without fuel, they burn out. These foods support repair, lower disease risk, and keep your body running like a well-funded startup.

4. Omega-3 rich foods

Salmon, sardines, chia seeds, walnuts. Think of them as an internal moisturizer. They calm inflammation, hydrate skin, and support heart and brain health.

5. Gut-healers

Sauerkraut, garlic, asparagus, and kimchi. Your gut controls skin, immunity, and mood. A healthy gut = glowing skin, stronger immunity, and better digestion.

Bonus tip: Hydration

"If you eat well but still feel like a raisin, you're dehydrated. Water (with electrolytes) hydrates cells, flushes toxins, and makes skin glow. Simple, but powerful," says Dan.

How to make these foods work:

Combine different food groups in each meal

Eat colourful fruits and veggies daily

Pair collagen-rich foods with vitamin C

Mix prebiotics + probiotics for gut health

Stay consistent, benefits are cumulative

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.