Surgeon shares after treating 1,000+ obesity patients, the ‘most common’ reason people fail to lose weight

Losing weight can feel like an endless struggle, no matter how many diets you try or how many hours you spend at the gym. Many people follow the latest trends, cut calories drastically, or push themselves through intense workouts, thinking that’s the only way to see results. But after treating over 1,000 patients with obesity, Dr Anshuman Kaushal, an advanced laparoscopic GI, bariatric and laser surgeon with 17 years of experience, has noticed a surprising pattern. Dr Kaushal highlights the brain's role in obesity beyond just food intake. (Adobe Stock)

In his November 4 Instagram post, he shared the most common mistake people make when trying to lose weight and why it can silently sabotage their efforts. (Also read: Nutritionist warns ‘1 common mistake’ while reheating leftover rice can increase the risk of food poisoning )

How obesity affects your brain and cravings

“Obesity isn’t just about overeating, it’s far more complex than most people realise,” explains Dr Anshuman. “If it were that simple, life would be easy! Science shows that obesity is not a willpower problem, it’s not your fault. It’s actually a neuro-metabolic disorder, which means both your brain and metabolism experience a kind of ‘software glitch.’”

Dr Kaushal elaborates, “The hypothalamus, which controls appetite and energy, can essentially ‘hang,’ while key neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin, and GABA get stuck in a short-circuit. The result? Cravings even when your stomach is full. People end up eating large amounts, often alone, which we call binging. At parties or social gatherings, some may only take a plate of cucumber or salad to avoid judgment, even though the cravings are still there.”

Highlighting research, he adds, “A 2021 study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism clearly shows that obesity behaves like a neurotransmission disorder, similar to dopamine disruption seen in addiction.”

Why fat cells and inflammation worsen the problem

Dr Kaushal further explains the role of fat cells: “Fat cells behave like drama queens, they release inflammatory cytokines such as TNF-alpha and IL-6. This inflammation can reach the brain, making the blood-brain barrier ‘leaky.’ The result is poor brain metabolism, shutdowns, weak memory, and confused reward circuits.”

Citing further studies, he notes, “Research in journals like Frontiers in Neuroscience (2013) and Nature Psychiatry (2024) shows that the brains of people with obesity undergo a metabolic slowdown. MRI and MRS scans reveal neuronal stress and energy failure, meaning it’s not just your body that’s tired, your brain is exhausted too.”

Concluding, Dr Kaushal emphasises, “Obesity is not laziness. It’s neurochemical warfare inside your brain. Simply controlling food intake won’t solve it. Understanding the real science behind obesity is the first step toward effective and lasting management.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.