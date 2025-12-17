Nutritionist warns ‘1 common mistake’ while reheating leftover rice can increase the risk of food poisoning

Leftover rice is a common sight in many Indian kitchens and is often reheated the next day without a second thought. Since it looks and smells fine, most people assume it’s completely safe to eat. However, rice can quickly become a breeding ground for harmful bacteria if it isn’t stored or reheated correctly. Dr Shah highlights the dangers of improper rice storage and reheating. (Unsplash)

Dr Amy Shah, a double board-certified MD and nutritionist, warns in her October 23 Instagram post that one everyday mistake while reheating rice can raise the risk of food poisoning and gut infections. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon says ‘pollution affects more than lungs’; shares how Delhi, Mumbai residents can protect their bones )

Is refrigerating rice actually good for you

“Don’t make this mistake, it could make you sick and, in severe cases, even land you in the hospital,” warns Dr Amy. She clarifies an important myth first. “Refrigerating rice is actually great for you. After you cook it, cool it down quickly and store it in the refrigerator overnight. When you eat it the next day, some of the starch turns into gut-friendly resistant starch, which improves blood sugar response and supports a healthier microbiome.”

However, Dr Shah stresses that the real danger isn’t refrigeration, it’s what happens before it. “The biggest mistake is letting cooked rice sit out on the counter all day. I know many people do this and may feel they’ve gotten away with it, but one bad bout of Bacillus cereus food poisoning is enough to make you regret it,” she says.

Rice storage mistake you should never make

She adds that this risk is well-known in medical training. “This was one of the most basic food safety questions we were tested on in medical school. And it’s a real warning, especially for college students or anyone who leaves food out for long periods of time.”

Dr Shah explains that rice left at room temperature creates the perfect environment for harmful bacteria to grow. “If contaminated, it can cause severe food poisoning and, in rare cases, even lead to hospitalisation,” she cautions.

Her final advice is simple and clear: “Cook your rice, cool it quickly, store it in a tightly sealed container in the fridge, and don’t reheat it more than once.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.