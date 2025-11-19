From kefir to turmeric lattes, 9 gut-friendly drinks for better digestion

Gut health has become one of the biggest topics of conversation, like never before. A healthy gut is not just about avoiding stomach discomfort, but more than that. What we consume in our day-to-day life can have a direct effect on digestion, immunity and even how good we feel on a daily basis. So, check out these nine delicious as well as healthy drinks that support a calmer, more diverse microbiome, as per Health.com. Kombucha reduces inflammation and improves gut health.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Kefir

Kefir, a fermented dairy drink, comes loaded with live cultures that work hard in the gut. Toby Amidor, MS, RDN, told Health that the drink’s fermentation produces “bioactive compounds” that may help your system fight harmful microbes. Kefir is one of the easiest ways to fold probiotics into a daily routine.

Beetroot juice

Beet juice often shows up in sports nutrition. It improves blood flow - including through the digestive tract - and may help with sluggish bowels. Beetroot is also rich in polyphenols and betaine.

Also read: New tuberculosis drug shows major promise as trials suggest faster, safer cure

Kombucha

Kombucha is fizzy, tangy and built on probiotics. Sports nutritionist Amy Goldsmith told Health that its fermentation “creates fatty acids which reduce inflammation” while also helping produce B vitamins and enzymes. Look for low-sugar bottles to get the benefits without the extra sweetness.

Jun

Jun tea sits close to kombucha but uses green tea and raw honey. Dietitian Sammy Peterson revealed to Health said its probiotics help “repopulate good bacteria,” while green tea adds antioxidants that support digestion and hormonal balance. It is softer in taste and lower in acidity.

Ginger tea

Fresh ginger steeped in hot water becomes a simple gut-soothing tea. Whitney Stuart, RDN, explained to Health that ginger supports motility and calms bloating thanks to its natural anti-inflammatory qualities.

Prune juice

A glass of 100% prune juice contains fiber and sorbitol, both known to relieve constipation. Studies show it can be effective without medications, making it an easy fix for digestion issues.

Apple cider vinegar drink

Mixed with water and a touch of honey, the beverage may help digestion by supporting enzyme activity and stabilising stomach acidity.

Also read: Dermatologist reveals 5 warning signs in skincare products that shoppers ignore

Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea relaxes the muscles in the gastrointestinal tract, which is why so many people drink it for IBS, indigestion or bloating.

Turmeric latte

Turmeric’s curcumin brings anti-inflammatory strength to this warm drink. A turmeric latte, often made with milk and cinnamon, may help settle the digestive system.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.