A study by King's College London has found that kiwi fruits can help relieve constipation. The research stated that magnesium oxide supplements may help reduce constipation symptoms, as per aBBC report. The report claimed that drinking water rich in minerals is preferable to tap water. Kiwis can improve immunity as well.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Consume Kiwis to fight constipation

One in ten people experiences persistent constipation, which can significantly lower a person's quality of life. According to theNational Health Service (NHS), if you have not had a bowel motion at least three times in the past week, or if you are going less frequently than normal, you are constipated.

Dr Eirini Dimidi from King's College London told the BBC: “People can report up to 30 different symptoms of constipation.” According to the latest guidelines, one should focus on fruits and drinks to fight constipation.

On that note, Dr Dimidi explained that people must eat two or three kiwis every day to improve constipation. "Even without the skin, it's good and contains fibre," Dimidi added.

The fibre in kiwi fruit has an effect on the gut that can cause bowel contractions and increase the volume of faeces. "Kiwi also increases water content in the gut, which may soften stools," Dr Dimidi revealed. On the other hand, the fruits can improve immunity since they are rich in vitamin C. Additionally, kiwis can help manage blood pressure as they contain potassium.

Eating eight to ten prunes and some rye bread as a daily snack can also have a comparable impact.

The benefits of drinking mineral water

Dr Dimidi also claims that mineral water “is better than tap water”. Magnesium is an essential mineral that acts as a laxative. The study indicates that consuming magnesium oxide supplements has many advantages.

Magnesium oxide supplements can lessen lower abdominal pain, bloating, and straining as well as facilitate bowel movements.

According to Professor Kevin Whelan, the new guidance “marks a promising step towards empowering health professionals and their patients to manage constipation through diet”.

The British Dietetic Association also lauded the research by King's College London. It said the latest guidance was “a more diet-focused and evidence-based approach to the management of chronic constipation”.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.