Nutritionist warns these ‘healthy’ raw foods may be dangerous for your gut: 'Stop adding leafy veggies to smoothies'

Eating healthy is all the craze these days. However, a few items that are regarded as ‘healthy’ may not be as good for you as one might assume, especially when eaten raw. According to nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, there are two types of foods that one needs to be wary of eating raw. Consuming green, leafy vegetables like spinach raw may be harmful for your health.(Representative image/Unsplash)

These two categories are sprouts and leafy vegetables, Shalini informed in an October 14, 2024 video on her Instagram account. She also cautioned against taking caffeine, a common ingredient in coffee and tea, on an empty stomach.

Also read: From first tooth to first dentist visit: NHS breaks down smart habits for kids’ dental care

Why you should avoid eating raw leafy vegetables

“Sprouts grow in warm and humid conditions, which becomes the breeding ground for harmful bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella, which is very unhealthy for your gut. Steaming the sprout is the best way of consuming it,” Shalini informed on her ‘conscious living with Shalini’ Instagram page.

“Second, stop adding raw, green, leafy vegetables like spinach to your smoothies and salads. Raw spinach is highly concentrated in a compound called oxalate, which cannot be digested by the gut. So, when you consume raw spinach, it combines with the calcium in your body, which leads to forming stones in your kidneys. Leafy vegetables have to be consumed only after it is well cooked,” she added.

Shalini then turned her attention to what she described as the ‘most common mistake’ – caffeine on an empty stomach. It leads to acid reflux, which can cause damage to the gut. Many people love to start their day with one or more cups of tea and coffee. This, while being a deeply entrenched part of modern culture, may not be the best thing for the gut, she explained.

Also read: Struggling with tiredness? These 6 NHS-suggested tips can help you successfully deal with fatigue

Why is a healthy gut important?

A healthy gut is essential for good health, and of late, a lot of focus has been turned towards achieving that. According to the American Medical Association’s website, a healthy gut is key to having good overall health. A healthy gut improves metabolism, aids digestion and boosts immunity.

An unhealthy gut can lead to several issues, ranging from irritable bowel syndrome to mental health issues. A healthy gut environment usually involves having the right gut microbiome – the collection of bacteria, viruses and fungi, essential to the process of digestion.

So, make sure you don’t ignore your gut and take precautions against eating raw foods. A healthy gut is as important for overall health as any other part of the body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.