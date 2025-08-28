Want to boost immunity? Try these 5 kiwi recipes: Smoothie bowl, slushie and more

In the monsoon, many people frequently fall sick, whether from common viral influenza or serious waterborne diseases like typhoid. This is where your diet requires a bit of fine-tuning, adding foods which have immunity-boosting properties. Kiwi is one such fruit which is commonly consumed. Kiwi is a good source of Vitamin C.(Pexel)

ALSO READ: Struggling with frequent infections? Doctor shares 7 habits to boost immunity naturally

Rima Rao, nutritionist at Frutas de Chile, told HT Lifestyle that it has antioxidants, which in turn positively affect the immune system. Speaking more about its robust nutritional profile, she said, “As seasons change and health becomes a priority, boosting immunity through natural, nutrient-rich foods is more important than ever. One such immunity superhero is the vibrant kiwifruit from Chile. Packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, fibre, and digestive enzymes, kiwi not only aids in strengthening the immune system but also supports skin health and gut wellness.”

Surprisingly, the benefits of kiwi don't just stop at antioxidants and vitamins; it targets the very root of your health, the DNA itself. In a previous HT report from April 2025, an anesthesiologist, Dr Sood, highlighted its ability to repair DNA damage. To read more about Kiwi's DNA repair properties, click here.

Likewise, kiwi also has anticancer effect, reducing the risk of colorectal cancer as the bowel movements become better after eating kiwi. Read here more about other fruits which reduce the chances of colon cancer.

Now, back to how to add kiwi to your diet, commonly, kiwi is eaten raw, sliced up, but it can also be added to your diet in a variety of versatile ways, from smoothie bowls to mocktails. Rima shared 5 kiwi recipes that you can try:

1. Kiwi mocktail

Suitable for: Evening/morning drink

Ingredients

Kiwifruit

Ice and lemon/lime soda

To garnish: fresh mint and a slice of Chilean lemon and another slice of kiwi

Directions

In the bottom of a glass, crush ¼ of a kiwi from Chile.

Top with ice and lemon/lime soda.

Serve with fresh mint and a slice of Chilean lemon and another slice of kiwi.

2. Kiwifruit and lemon slushies

This slushie drink also includes lemon, a power-packed drink of antioxidants and vitamin c.(PC: Rima Rao)

Suitable for: Warm afternoons or post-workout moments.

Ingredients:

7 Chilean kiwifruit

½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 cups water

Light agave syrup to taste

Crushed Ice

1 lemon cut into thin half rounds

Directions:

Cut peels from kiwifruit. Place 4 peeled kiwifruit into the blender and reserve 3 remaining fruit for garnish.

Add lemon juice, water and 1/3 cup agave syrup to the blender. Pulse to combine.

Taste and add additional agave as desired.

Slice the remaining kiwifruit into thin half-rounds.

Fill 4 glasses with crushed ice, sliced kiwifruit and lemon slices. Pour kiwi-lemon puree over the top.

3.Kiwi mint chutney

Suitable for: Chutney that can be paired with meals

Ingredients:

2 kiwis

Half cup mint leaves

1 tsp lemon Juice

3-4 garlic cloves, crushed

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

1-2 green chillies

Directions:

Wash mint leaves thoroughly and chop them roughly.

Chop the kiwi fruits.

Put both in a mixer-grinder along with salt, green chillies, black pepper powder, garlic and lemon juice.

Add water to maintain a thick but pouring consistency.

Store the chutney in a glass container and use as per requirement.

4. Kiwifruit salad with melon, avocado and mint

Suitable for: Lunch/ midday snack

Ingredients

Chilean kiwifruits

½ cantaloupe

1 avocado

Handful fresh mint leaves

2 tablespoons roasted peanuts

¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Flaky sea salt

Directions

Peel kiwis, cantaloupe and avocado, and cut into chunks and/or wedges.

Place all on a serving dish. Dress with lime juice and olive oil.

Generously season with flaky sea salt. Serve and eat right away.

5. Tropical kiwi smoothie bowl

You can add toppings like chia seeds.(PC: Rima Rao)

Suitable for: Morning smoothie bowls. It delivers a powerful combo of iron, fibre, and immune-strengthening nutrients.

Ingredients

4 kiwis from Chile

1 frozen banana

1 cup spinach

120 mL milk (milk of your choice)

Toppings of choice

Directions

Blended with fresh kiwi, frozen bananas and spinach.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.