Orthopaedic surgeon says ‘pollution affects more than lungs’; shares how Delhi, Mumbai residents can protect their bones

Air pollution isn't just bad for your lungs, it can silently affect your bones, joints, and overall musculoskeletal health. If you live in cities like Delhi or Mumbai, daily exposure to pollutants can take a toll on your body over time. Dr Manan Vora, Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, shares in his November 18 Instagram post practical tips for keeping your bones strong and joints healthy despite the smog.

How to protect your lungs indoors despite pollution

“Air pollution isn’t just bad for your lungs; it can silently affect your overall health if not managed properly,” says Dr Manan. “If you live in Delhi, Mumbai, or any highly polluted region, it’s important to understand that your home air purifier, while helpful, doesn’t fully protect your lungs.”

He adds, “Your number one priority should be safeguarding your health, and sometimes we unknowingly compromise it. A simple step is to choose one room in your house and keep it as a ‘clean air zone’, close the windows and use your purifier effectively. For the rest of the house, maintain proper airflow, around 60–70%, so that the air circulates but doesn’t bring in excess pollutants.”

What precautions should you take outdoors and at home

Dr Vora also emphasises precautions outdoors: “Wear an N95 mask whenever you step outside; cloth or surgical masks aren’t enough. Also, avoid morning walks when the AQI is highest to minimise inhaling harmful particles.”

At home, he recommends practical cleaning steps: “Wet-mop your floors regularly to reduce dust and particulate matter. Support your lungs from the inside with hydration and antioxidants like vitamin C, amla, and turmeric.”

“You can’t fix the city’s AQI,” Dr Vora concludes, “but you can control what enters your body. Take these steps consistently, and you can breathe easier and live healthier despite the pollution.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.